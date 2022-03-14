iPhone 14 series from Apple will have four smartphones with a lot of difference between the ‘Pro' and the regular models in terms of specifications, a well-known analyst has said. Apple is suggested to include the new A16 Bionic SoCs in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the non-Pro models — said to be called iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — are indicated to come with last year's A15 Bionic chipset. Past reports have suggested that this year's iPhone 14 models will also be quite different in terms of design from the ones we have seen in recent years.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that Apple will launch four new iPhone models in the second half of 2022, and they could be called iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are said to sport a 6.1-inch displays, while iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are tipped to feature 6.7-inch displays.

In another tweet, Kuo said that only iPhone 14 Pro models will be powered by the new A16 Bionic SoC. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, will borrow the A15 Bionic SoC that debuted last year the iPhone 13 series. Furthermore, all four models “will likely come with 6GB [of] RAM”. This is in line with an older leak. However, a recent report suggested that the Pro phones may get 8GB of RAM. Kuo also said that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone14 Pro Max will get LPDDR5 RAM and the iPhone 14 and iPhone14 Max will get LPDDR4X RAM.

Citing an analyst, a previous report had said that the iPhone 14 family will feature Apple's ProMotion displays to deliver up to 120Hz refresh rate. However, another analyst claimed that the company will continue to offer the 120Hz displays only on the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reported to come with pill-shaped hole-punch cutouts.