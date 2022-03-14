Technology News
iPhone 14 Pro Series to Feature A16 Bionic SoC, Non-Pro Phones to Get Last Year's A15 Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 14 series is also tipped to get 6GB of RAM.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 March 2022 14:49 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Series to Feature A16 Bionic SoC, Non-Pro Phones to Get Last Year’s A15 Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple will launch four new iPhone models in the second half of 2022

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may get LPDDR5 RAM
  • They are also tipped to get 8GB of RAM
  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could get LPDDR4X RAM

iPhone 14 series from Apple will have four smartphones with a lot of difference between the ‘Pro' and the regular models in terms of specifications, a well-known analyst has said. Apple is suggested to include the new A16 Bionic SoCs in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the non-Pro models — said to be called iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — are indicated to come with last year's A15 Bionic chipset. Past reports have suggested that this year's iPhone 14 models will also be quite different in terms of design from the ones we have seen in recent years.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that Apple will launch four new iPhone models in the second half of 2022, and they could be called iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are said to sport a 6.1-inch displays, while iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are tipped to feature 6.7-inch displays.

In another tweet, Kuo said that only iPhone 14 Pro models will be powered by the new A16 Bionic SoC. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, will borrow the A15 Bionic SoC that debuted last year the iPhone 13 series. Furthermore, all four models “will likely come with 6GB [of] RAM”. This is in line with an older leak. However, a recent report suggested that the Pro phones may get 8GB of RAM. Kuo also said that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone14 Pro Max will get LPDDR5 RAM and the iPhone 14 and iPhone14 Max will get LPDDR4X RAM.

Citing an analyst, a previous report had said that the iPhone 14 family will feature Apple's ProMotion displays to deliver up to 120Hz refresh rate. However, another analyst claimed that the company will continue to offer the 120Hz displays only on the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reported to come with pill-shaped hole-punch cutouts.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Max
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price, Specifications Leak; MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC, 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

iPhone 14 Pro Series to Feature A16 Bionic SoC, Non-Pro Phones to Get Last Year’s A15 Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo
