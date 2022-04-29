iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped

iPhone 14 series has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. The lineup is expected to include four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Cupertino giant is yet to confirm the development of these models, but ahead of it, an image showing the front panels of the iPhone 14 series has surfaced online. The leaked render tip the size differences of upcoming iPhone models and suggests their front-facing and face ID layouts. Both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are shown with a pill-shaped hole-punch display replacing the display notch of previous iPhone generations. They are said to have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio as well.

Tipster Saran (@SaranByte) tweeted a leaked photo from Weibo showing the front panels of the entire alleged iPhone 14 series. The image suggests a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If this turns out to be correct, this would be a design change from the display notch of previous iPhone generations. The display cutout will house the face ID sensor and selfie camera.

In the leaked render, the alleged iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are seen with the same notch design we have seen in iPhone 13 series. As per the panel photo, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could pack thinner bezels with a taller build. They are said to come with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio as well, slightly lower than the 20:9 aspect ratio of current iPhone models.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are expected to be powered by the next-generation Apple A16 Bionic chip. The regular iPhone 14 models are tipped to come with the current generation A15 Bionic chips that power the iPhone 13 series and the new iPhone SE (2022).

As per past leaks, iPhone 14 will come with a 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen while the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.06-inch flexible OLED LTPO screen. The iPhone 14 Max is said to get a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport a 6.68-inch OLED LTPO screen.