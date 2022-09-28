iPhone 14 Pro users are complaining about battery-related issues on Apple's newly launched handsets. As per user reports on Reddit, several customers are saying that their iPhone 14 Pro is restarting every 10 to 20 minutes while charging it through wired or wireless connections. Previously, some early iPhone 14 Pro series users claimed that the rear camera setup on their new smartphones shakes and makes noises when being used with third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram. Apple later released the iOS 16.0.2 update fixing an issue with the smartphone's camera that caused the rattling noises.

Some iPhone 14 Pro users on Reddit posted that their smartphone is restarting intermittently while charging via MagSafe or a Lightning cable. The issue was first reported last week. As per user reports, both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units with iOS 16 versions, including the iOS 16.1 beta 2 and the stable iOS 16.0.2 release version are currently facing the issue.

As per a user, the problem occurs only when the battery is charged between 90-95 percent, especially 93 percent and the phone is idle. Apple has not yet responded to user reports. Affected users have also not found any workaround to fix the problem from their end, though some said that turning off Background App Refresh in the Settings app has helped them to prevent random charging reboots.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for a comment on the matter and will update the story when the company responds.

As mentioned earlier, this isn't the first bug reported by iPhone 14 Pro users. Early users of the handset claimed that the rear camera setup on their handsets violently shakes and makes noises while using with third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram. In the native camera app, the iPhone 14 Pro models were said function normally without any issues.

Last week, the Cupertino giant released an update to iOS 16.0.2 proving fixes for bug that causes camera vibration and blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series on September 7 during its ‘Far Out' launch event. The iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts from Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant.

