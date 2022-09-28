Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Random Restarting Issue While Charging, Apple Yet to Offer Fix

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units running on iOS 16 are reportedly facing the issue.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 28 September 2022 18:58 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Random Restarting Issue While Charging, Apple Yet to Offer Fix

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,900

Highlights
  • Apple recently fixed an iPhone 14 Pro camera-related issue
  • The firm is yet to acknowledge the random restart issue
  • Apple launched the iPhone 14 series during the ‘Far Out’ event

iPhone 14 Pro users are complaining about battery-related issues on Apple's newly launched handsets. As per user reports on Reddit, several customers are saying that their iPhone 14 Pro is restarting every 10 to 20 minutes while charging it through wired or wireless connections. Previously, some early iPhone 14 Pro series users claimed that the rear camera setup on their new smartphones shakes and makes noises when being used with third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram. Apple later released the iOS 16.0.2 update fixing an issue with the smartphone's camera that caused the rattling noises.

Some iPhone 14 Pro users on Reddit posted that their smartphone is restarting intermittently while charging via MagSafe or a Lightning cable. The issue was first reported last week. As per user reports, both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units with iOS 16 versions, including the iOS 16.1 beta 2 and the stable iOS 16.0.2 release version are currently facing the issue.

As per a user, the problem occurs only when the battery is charged between 90-95 percent, especially 93 percent and the phone is idle. Apple has not yet responded to user reports. Affected users have also not found any workaround to fix the problem from their end, though some said that turning off Background App Refresh in the Settings app has helped them to prevent random charging reboots.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for a comment on the matter and will update the story when the company responds.

As mentioned earlier, this isn't the first bug reported by iPhone 14 Pro users. Early users of the handset claimed that the rear camera setup on their handsets violently shakes and makes noises while using with third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram. In the native camera app, the iPhone 14 Pro models were said function normally without any issues.

Last week, the Cupertino giant released an update to iOS 16.0.2 proving fixes for bug that causes camera vibration and blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series on September 7 during its ‘Far Out' launch event. The iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts from Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good software performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Excellent battery life, 80W fast charging
  • Primary camera has good low-light performance
  • Bad
  • No macro camera
  • No IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Series, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ED Freezes Bitcoins Worth Over Rs. 12 Crore From Gaming Platform E-Nuggets
WhatsApp Reveals Critical Vulnerabilities in Older App Versions That Let Attacker Exploit Phones via Video Call

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Random Restarting Issue While Charging, Apple Yet to Offer Fix
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Sony Bravia XR-55A80K Ultra-HD OLED Android TV Review
  3. Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  5. Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Review: A Hassle-Free Mechanical Keyboard
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  7. JioPhone 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  8. Hisense U7H Series, A7H Tornado 2.0 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Audio Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 20, Note 12 (2023) With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Tata Motors Launches Tiago EV as India's Most Accessible Electric Vehicle Brand
  3. Crypto.com Lands Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) License in France
  4. WhatsApp Reveals Critical Vulnerabilities in Older App Versions That Let Attacker Exploit Phones via Video Call
  5. Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro Expected to Release During the October 4 Global Launch Event: All Details
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Random Restarting Issue While Charging, Apple Yet to Offer Fix
  7. ED Freezes Bitcoins Worth Over Rs. 12 Crore From Gaming Platform E-Nuggets
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
  9. Infinix Zero 20 Tipped to Launch on October 5; May Feature 108-Megapixel Cameras, Dimensity G99 SoC
  10. IMF Says Proof-of-Stake Approach Could Give Crypto Exchanges, Wallet Providers Too Much Decision-Making Power
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.