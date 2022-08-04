Technology News
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped

The purple colour option was previously leaked by graphic designer Ian Zelbo.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 August 2022 11:06 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped

Photo Credit: Front Page Tech/ Ian Zelbo

iPhone 14 pricing is tipped to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 63,200)

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 said to feature A15 Bionic SoC
  • iPhone 14 Pro to come with A16 Bionic SoC
  • Both are manufactured on 5nm process

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro colour options have been leaked online. A tipster has claimed that the iPhone 14 will come with six colour options and the Pro model will be offered in five colour options. One of those colours will be Purple. The tipster also says that the iPhone 14 series will also come with 30W wired charging. It further talks about A16 Bionic SoC and its heat management system, always-on display, materials used in the construction of the smartphones, Face ID technology, Gorilla Glass Victus as well as larger and heavier MagSafe battery.

As per a thread posted by tipster Jioriku, the iPhone 14 will come in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, and White colour options, where the Pink of the iPhone 13 is being replaced with the Purple colour variant. Similarly in the case of iPhone 14 Pro, the phone is said to come in Gold, Graphite, Green, Purple, and Silver colour options, where Purple takes the place of Sierra Blue of the iPhone 13 Pro. The Purple colour option of the Pro model was also previously tipped by graphic designer Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) in collaboration with Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) of the Front Page Tech channel on YouTube.

The thread also delves out information on other features and specifications that have already been leaked in the past. The tipster says that Apple's new iPhones will get support for 30W charging, the same body material as last year, similar storage options, Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well as bigger and heavier MagSafe battery. The tipster also talks about the iPhone 14 series' hole punch display panels. He says that the hole-punch cutouts “look weird as expected but are very much a thing”, noting that the same tech as last year has been used in the Face ID feature.

The tipster also says that the always-on display feature that is reported to come in the upcoming phones looks identical to what is seen in the Xcode leaks from earlier this week. There is also the mention of the A16 Bionic SoC using the same 5nm manufacturing process as used in manufacturing the A15 Bionic chip. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed earlier this year that A16 will offer an incremental performance boost over the existing A15 Bonic.

As per a recent report, iPhone 14 pricing is tipped to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 63,200) — which is the same price on which the iPhone 13 made its debut. Rumours suggest that Apple is planning to host the iPhone 14 series launch event on September 13 this year. The event may also see the launch of other devices including the Apple Watch Series 8 and a pro version aimed at fitness geeks.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
