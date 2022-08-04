iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro colour options have been leaked online. A tipster has claimed that the iPhone 14 will come with six colour options and the Pro model will be offered in five colour options. One of those colours will be Purple. The tipster also says that the iPhone 14 series will also come with 30W wired charging. It further talks about A16 Bionic SoC and its heat management system, always-on display, materials used in the construction of the smartphones, Face ID technology, Gorilla Glass Victus as well as larger and heavier MagSafe battery.

As per a thread posted by tipster Jioriku, the iPhone 14 will come in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, and White colour options, where the Pink of the iPhone 13 is being replaced with the Purple colour variant. Similarly in the case of iPhone 14 Pro, the phone is said to come in Gold, Graphite, Green, Purple, and Silver colour options, where Purple takes the place of Sierra Blue of the iPhone 13 Pro. The Purple colour option of the Pro model was also previously tipped by graphic designer Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) in collaboration with Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) of the Front Page Tech channel on YouTube.

The thread also delves out information on other features and specifications that have already been leaked in the past. The tipster says that Apple's new iPhones will get support for 30W charging, the same body material as last year, similar storage options, Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well as bigger and heavier MagSafe battery. The tipster also talks about the iPhone 14 series' hole punch display panels. He says that the hole-punch cutouts “look weird as expected but are very much a thing”, noting that the same tech as last year has been used in the Face ID feature.

The tipster also says that the always-on display feature that is reported to come in the upcoming phones looks identical to what is seen in the Xcode leaks from earlier this week. There is also the mention of the A16 Bionic SoC using the same 5nm manufacturing process as used in manufacturing the A15 Bionic chip. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed earlier this year that A16 will offer an incremental performance boost over the existing A15 Bonic.

As per a recent report, iPhone 14 pricing is tipped to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 63,200) — which is the same price on which the iPhone 13 made its debut. Rumours suggest that Apple is planning to host the iPhone 14 series launch event on September 13 this year. The event may also see the launch of other devices including the Apple Watch Series 8 and a pro version aimed at fitness geeks.