iPhone 14 Pro Series Sees High Demand, Apple Asks Foxconn to Ramp Up Production: Ming Chi-Kuo

iPhone 14 production lines told to switch to iPhone 14 Pro Max production lines.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 September 2022 19:17 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Series Sees High Demand, Apple Asks Foxconn to Ramp Up Production: Ming Chi-Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro are reportedly out of stock in Apple Stores

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 models are in stock at stores
  • iPhone 14 Pro demand is higher than the iPhone 14 models
  • Other suppliers expected to get requests in the coming weeks

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max demand has apparently increased in the last few days and Apple has asked Foxconn to increase the production of the Pro models, noted analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has claimed. He claims that the Cupertino-based company has asked the production lines of the iPhone 14 to be switched to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The development comes about a week after the analyst claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max seem to have better demand as compared to the non-Pro models.

Citing his latest survey, the TF International Securities analyst tweeted that owing to the strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, comprising the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has asked Hon Hai, known as Foxconn internationally, to switch the production lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The analyst says that this move will help improve Apple's product mix and the iPhone average selling price (ASP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22). Furthermore, Kuo says that most of the Apple suppliers "should receive order increase requests for iPhone 14 Pro models” from the Cupertino company in the next few weeks.

“Based on the production line conversion rate, it's equivalent to an increase in the shipment forecast of iPhone 14 Pro models in 4Q22 by about 10 percent. Only a few component suppliers' order changes currently reflect Hon Hai's production line conversion (e.g., Samsung Display),” he explained in another tweet.

In fact, a report by 9to5Mac claims that iPhone 14 Pro models are widely unavailable and iPhone 14 stock is plentiful in the Apple's stores.

The development comes a week after Kuo had claimed that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max demand was higher than the non-Pro models. At the time, he had based his claim on an investigation of pre-orders. He also claimed that non-Pro iPhone 14 models had a sluggish demand.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple
