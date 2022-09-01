Technology News
iPhone 14 Series May Not Get Price Hike, Could Start at $749 Instead: TrendForce

Apple expected to take a cautious approach to not affect sales.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 September 2022 16:09 IST
iPhone 14 Series May Not Get Price Hike, Could Start at $749 Instead: TrendForce

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 series is expected to come with several alterations, improvements

  • Apple could be feeling pressure from rising global inflation
  • It is expected to adopt a cautious pricing strategy
  • The iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max was previously said to get $100 price hike

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 at $799 (64,000) and is said to give the Pro models a $100 price bump. However, a new report by market research firm TrendForce suggests that this might not be the case. It speculates that the Cupertino company could adopt a more cautious approach in the face of rising global inflation and foreign exchange rates. The firm predicts that Apple might not go for a $100 price increase. Instead, it suggests the standard iPhone 14's pricing to start from $749 (roughly 60,000).

According to a TrendForce report, Apple could be initially conservative regarding the pricing of the iPhone 14 series. The report suggests that the standard iPhone 14 could start at $749 (roughly 60,000) and the iPhone 14 Max model at $849 (roughly Rs. 68,000). Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may start at $1,049 (roughly Rs. 83,000) and $1,149 (roughly Rs. 91,000).

Apple is expected to use a cautious pricing strategy to prevent it from negatively affecting sales performance. The company is believed to be under pressure from rising global inflation and foreign exchange rates.

The company could be taking a hit here considering the number of rumoured alterations and improvements in the iPhone 14 series. These changes are expected to increase the starting price due to a significant increase in the price of components.

Most notably, the Pro models are expected to get the new Apple A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly get an improved 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor on the back, which is a significant jump from the 12-megapixel sensors on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 series is also believed to get higher-capacity batteries.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to be unveiled during Apple's special launch event that's scheduled for September 7.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
