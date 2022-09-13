Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming Chi Kuo

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo

The demand of the iPhone 14 series models is gauged by analysing pre-order numbers.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 September 2022 16:26 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 14 was launched globally on September 7

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 and both Pro models sale begins September 16
  • iPhone 14 Plus to go on sale from October 7
  • A few iPhone 14 models may be produced in India

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max seem to have better demand as compared to the non-Pro models, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said based on an investigation of pre-orders. He termed the demand for iPhone 14 series as neutral for Apple. The recently-launched flagship smartphones from the Cupertino-based company are available globally for pre-orders since last week, including in India, and are set to go on sale starting September 16. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus will be available for purchase on October 7.

Alongside his overall analysis of the demand for the iPhone 14 series, Kuo also provided details by sharing information on model-by-model basis. Starting with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, he states that pre-order trends reflect sluggish demand for the non-Pro models. “For now, the pre-order results for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are worse than those for the iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 13 mini,” he explains.

Furthermore, shorter delivery times for iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus models (compared to iPhone 13/13 mini), and that the models will be in stock on launch day reflect sluggish demand for the non-Pro iPhone options, according to Kuo. The pre-order results of the iPhone 14 Plus, which is seemingly a replacement for the iPhone 13 mini, suggest that the demand of this new product is significantly lower than expected. “It means that Apple's product segmentation strategy for standard models this year has failed,” the analyst notes.

Coming to the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Kuo says that the delivery times of more than 4 weeks of these models might reflect good demand. The delivery times of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are about 6 weeks and 5 weeks, respectively. As per Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro Max pre-order is better as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

“Undoubtedly, the pre-order results for the Pro models once again prove that Apple still has many loyal and sticky customers despite the deteriorating economy,” Kuo added. The analyst also gave a forecast on how things could change in the future for Apple. Kuo says if the demand for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus doesn't improve after launch, Apple could cut its shipment forecasts for November and beyond for the models within a few weeks.

It is to be noted that Apple is reported to manufacture some iPhone 14 series models in India and the first batch of iPhone 14 from India is likely to be finished in late October or November. It is currently unknown whether there will be an impact on iPhone 14 models that are said to be manufactured in India.

Furthermore, a positive outlook presented by pre-order of Pro models does not mean that Apple will immediately increase orders for the Pro models, as per the analyst. “Whether Apple will increase Pro orders depends on how long the strong demand for Pro models lasts during a recession. It is unclear whether Apple will increase its shipment forecast for the Pro model, but the possibility of iPhone 14 and 14 Plus (accounting for about 45 percent of overall iPhone 14 shipments) is increasing,” Kuo noted.

Additionally, the strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models is said to continue through at least November. “But assuming Apple doesn't increase orders for the iPhone Pro after that, in which case the potential iPhone 14 and 14 Plus cuts could offset Apple's gains in late 4Q22 or 1Q23 due to a better iPhone product mix (iPhone ASP boost),” he claimed.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Series, Apple
Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  5. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  6. iOS 16 Release: These Features May Not Work on Your Older iPhone
  7. Google Plans to Assemble Pixel Smartphones in India: Report
  8. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  9. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  10. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report
  3. Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz
  4. Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details
  6. Google Reportedly Faces $25.4 Billion in Damages Claims Over Adtech Practices in UK, Dutch Courts
  7. Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Stepping Down From 343 Industries, Served 15 Years With the Franchise
  8. Zoom Renames Chat Product to Zoom Team Chat, Adds Features: Details
  9. Google Pixel Phones May Be Assembled in India Amid China Lockdowns, US Tensions: Report
  10. Amazon Proposal to End Antitrust Probe by EU Should Be Rejected, NGOs Argue: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.