Technology News
loading

Apple Partners With Globalstar to Support Emergency Satellite Services on iPhone 14

Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service will be free of charge for the first two years, in Canada and the US.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 September 2022 15:49 IST
Apple Partners With Globalstar to Support Emergency Satellite Services on iPhone 14

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple will enable satellite service on iPhone 14 series in November

Highlights
  • Globalstar plans to acquire additional funds from Goldman Sachs
  • It manufactures low-earth orbit satellites, which provide fast broadband
  • iPhone 14 owners in the US, Canada can access the feature

Apple has partnered with Globalstar to support an emergency feature in the new iPhone 14 series that will allow users to send messages from locations that might not get cellular coverage. The Cupertino company has revealed that it will be allocating $450 million (roughly Rs. 4,000 crores) from its advanced manufacturing fund to support this new feature. Globalstar will reportedly receive the majority of the amount from the fund. However, Apple has not revealed the other companies that will receive the remaining portion of the funding.

According to Reuters, Apple has roped in Globalstar to support the emergency satellite service on the iPhone 14 series that launched globally on Wednesday.

Globalstar will reportedly receive around 95 percent of the $450 million (roughly Rs. 4,000 crores) fund. However, the company reportedly plans to raise additional debt for manufacturing and deploying satellites. It is reportedly in contact with Goldman Sachs and hopes to acquire additional funds by Q4 2022.

Globalstar manufactures low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites that operate 36 times closer to the Earth than traditional communication satellites. It reportedly allows LEO satellites to provide faster broadband speeds even in remote areas.

Apple reportedly announced that the satellite message feature will be enabled in November via an OTA update on iPhone 14 — the handsets are already equipped with the required hardware. The satellite services will begin in USA and Canada, and then gradually rolled out to other markets in the coming months. Apple announced that iPhone 14 users will get these services for free for the first two years, but is yet to reveal the cost of the service.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Globalstar, iPhone 14, Satellite Communication
Realme C30s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on September 14: All Details

Related Stories

Apple Partners With Globalstar to Support Emergency Satellite Services on iPhone 14
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. "Premium Tears": Memes Erupt As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US
  5. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  6. Apple Launch Event Highlights: iPhone 14, Watch Series 8, More Launched
  7. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
  8. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Vivo Y75s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney Found Substantial Number of Twitter Users Fake in 2016, Says Former CEO Bob Iger
  2. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Confirmed to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. PS5 Revised: Sony Quietly Updated PlayStation 5 From the Inside, Teardown Reveals
  4. Apple Fitness+ Will Soon Work on iPhone Without an Apple Watch, to Be Available in 21 Countries Later This Year
  5. Amazon Purges Seatbelt Alarm Blockers From Store Amid Ongoing Debate on Road Safety
  6. Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme: More Parties Hop Onboard $258 Billion Lawsuit against Elon Musk
  7. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16 With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC: All Details
  8. Apple Partners With Globalstar to Support Emergency Satellite Services on iPhone 14
  9. Realme C30s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on September 14: All Details
  10. PlayStation CEO Labels Microsoft’s Call of Duty Offer ‘Inadequate on So Many Levels’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.