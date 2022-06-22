Samsung Display will supply as many as 80 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14 models, according to a report. The new iPhone series is said to use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO)-thin film transistor (TFT) based OLEDs with power efficiency and low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS)-thin film transistor (TFT) based OLEDs with high charge transfer and stability from the South Korean company. Apple is rumoured to have four new models in the iPhone 14 series, with distinct display experiences.

Citing people familiar with the matter, South Korea's ETNews reports that mass production and delivery for the panels coming from Samsung Display are planned to begin in the third quarter of this year. The new iPhone family is expected to debut in the second half of the year, soon after the delivery of key components including OLED panels.

Of the total 80 million units, the publication says that Samsung Display will supply 38.17 million panels specifically for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (also rumoured as iPhone 14 Max).

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are said to carry 6.1- and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also reported to come in the same screen sizes that are said to be available on the other two models, though with some display-level changes to offer a superior experience.

Some previous reports suggested that the Pro models in the series would include an always-on display feature.

Samsung Display is said to partner with firms including Duksan Neolux, Solus Advanced Materials, and Samsung SDI to mass produce and supply its OLED displays. The company has notably been supplying its OLED screens to Apple since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017. It is also said to have supplied the largest display volume this year, thanks to the growing sales of the recent iPhone models.

Alongside Samsung Display, China's BOE is said to be in the race to supply OLED panels for the iPhone 14 models. The South Korean company is, however, speculated to surpass the production of its Chinese counterpart. There are also reportedly chances that BOE may lose its contract this time due to some design change problems.