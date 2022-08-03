Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Performance Boost Over iPhone 13 Owing to New Internal Design

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Performance Boost Over iPhone 13 Owing to New Internal Design

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are reported to pack A15 Bionic SoCs that powers iPhone 13 series.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 August 2022 12:17 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Performance Boost Over iPhone 13 Owing to New Internal Design

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models this year

Highlights
  • Pro models in the iPhone 14 series may get LPDDR5 RAM
  • The non-pro models tipped to get LPDDR4X RAM
  • All phones in the iPhone 14 series will get 6GB of RAM

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will get a performance boost despite having the same SoC as the iPhone 13 series, a tipster has claimed saying that this will be possible because of the new cellular modem as well as new internal design. Reports have suggested that Apple will be using the A15 Bionic chipset in the alleged non-pro models and A16 Bionic SoCs in the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The A16 Bionic SoC reportedly may not provide a drastic improvement over the A15 Bionic.

As per a tweet by a tipster, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will have “some overall performance boost” owing to “new cellular modem, new internals design, etc”. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are reported to pack the last year's A15 Bionic SoC and not the A16 Bionic, which will make its way into the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones. Apart from new cellular modem and internals design, the non-pro models are also expected to come with at least 6GB of RAM, which is more than the 4GB of RAM in iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

However, there is a catch. The Pro models are said to come equipped with a faster and more energy efficient LPDDR5 RAM and the non-pro variants will come with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. iPhone 13 series features the same RAM, but only 4G. Based on this information, it is safe to say that the non-Pro iPhone 14 models will come with a little performance boost over the iPhone 13 models despite having the same SoC.

As far as the performance of the A16 Bionic SoC is concerned, analyst Ming-Chi claimed that the A16 Bionic chip would be based on the N5P logic node that was used for manufacturing the A15 Bionic chip. The analyst said that though there could be slight improvements in performance and power-saving on the A16 over the existing A15 Bonic, Apple would still call the new chipset the A16 Bionic for marketing purposes.

Apart from the hardware, the performance bump in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to come on a software level. The iOS 16 is expected to offer a more optimised user experience by refining the software side of things than the previous ones.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Hands-on Image Leaked Online, Tipped to Debut on August 4

Related Stories

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Performance Boost Over iPhone 13 Owing to New Internal Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Grab These Early Deals Today
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India: Report
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Oppo A77 4G With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  9. Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth on August 3: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units
  2. Government Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Replaced With Comprehensive Framework, MoS IT Says
  3. NortonLifeLock Gets UK Regulator’s Nod for $8.6 Billion Avast Takeover Deal: All Details
  4. MeitY Blocks 348 Apps for Transmitting Users’ Information in Unauthorised Manner
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  6. Google Removed Over 1.11 Lakh Harmful Content in June Under New India IT Rules
  7. Samsung Galaxy F12 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India: Report
  8. Redmi Tablet With a 7,800mAh Battery Surfaces on US FCC, Tipped to be Redmi Pad 6
  9. Shiba Inu Devs Announce Name of Much-Anticipated Shiba Eternity NFT Game on 2nd Birthday
  10. Gucci Ups Its Web3 Game, To Accept ApeCoin Payments in Select US Stores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.