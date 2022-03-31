The upcoming iPhone 14 series handsets may reportedly not adopt the under-display Touch ID. A reputed analyst now predicts that iPhone users will have to wait even longer for Touch ID support on their handsets. iPhone 14 series smartphones' screen sizes were leaked by a tipster a few days ago. Previous leaks indicate that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout. A report from last week also suggests that Apple may include a new A16 Bionic SoC in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the non-Pro models — expected to be called iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — may come with last year's A15 Bionic.

Reliable Apple watcher and TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the latest survey indicates that new iPhone devices in 2023 and 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. This could be because Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a biometrics solution. The upcoming iPhone smartphones were expected to support under-display fingerprint sensing by 2023 at the earliest.

A leak this month suggested that iPhone 14 will come with a 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen while the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.06-inch flexible OLED LTPO screen. The iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a 6.68-inch OLED LTPO screen. The information aligns with a previous report that suggests Apple would drop the iPhone mini form factor this year.

A previous report also suggests that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout, which is said to replace the display notch of previous iPhone generations.

Apple is reportedly also expected to include the new Apple A16 Bionic SoCs in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the non-Pro models — said to be called iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — are indicated to come with last year's A15 Bionic chipset.