Technology News
loading

iPhone Series Won't Get Under-Display Touch ID Anytime Soon: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone handsets were expected to support under-display fingerprint sensing by 2023 at the earliest.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 31 March 2022 15:15 IST
iPhone Series Won't Get Under-Display Touch ID Anytime Soon: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is reportedly expected to include the new Apple A16 Bionic SoCs in iPhone 14 Pro

Highlights
  • iPhone users will have to wait even longer for Touch ID support
  • Apple may include a new A16 Bionic SoC in iPhone 14 Pro
  • The non-Pro models may come with last year's A15 Bionic

The upcoming iPhone 14 series handsets may reportedly not adopt the under-display Touch ID. A reputed analyst now predicts that iPhone users will have to wait even longer for Touch ID support on their handsets. iPhone 14 series smartphones' screen sizes were leaked by a tipster a few days ago. Previous leaks indicate that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout. A report from last week also suggests that Apple may include a new A16 Bionic SoC in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the non-Pro models — expected to be called iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — may come with last year's A15 Bionic.

Reliable Apple watcher and TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the latest survey indicates that new iPhone devices in 2023 and 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. This could be because Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a biometrics solution. The upcoming iPhone smartphones were expected to support under-display fingerprint sensing by 2023 at the earliest.

A leak this month suggested that iPhone 14 will come with a 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen while the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.06-inch flexible OLED LTPO screen. The iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a 6.68-inch OLED LTPO screen. The information aligns with a previous report that suggests Apple would drop the iPhone mini form factor this year.

A previous report also suggests that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout, which is said to replace the display notch of previous iPhone generations.

Apple is reportedly also expected to include the new Apple A16 Bionic SoCs in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the non-Pro models — said to be called iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — are indicated to come with last year's A15 Bionic chipset.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India, Availability Tipped Ahead of April 2 Launch

Related Stories

iPhone Series Won't Get Under-Display Touch ID Anytime Soon: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow
  2. Poco X4 Pro 5G First Impressions: This Looks Very Familiar
  3. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  4. iQoo Neo 6 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 778G SoC
  5. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  6. Redmi 10A Budget Phone With Up to 128GB Storage Launched
  7. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  8. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo F21 Pro Series Set to Debut in India on April 12
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Series Won't Get Under-Display Touch ID Anytime Soon: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India, Availability Tipped Ahead of April 2 Launch
  3. Apple, Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal Requests: Report
  4. Airtel, Tech Mahindra Team Up for Digital Solutions Across 5G, Private Networks, Cloud
  5. YouTube TV App Adds Support for Picture-in-Picture Mode on iOS in the US
  6. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  7. Realme Book Prime, Buds Air 3 TWS Earphones, Smart TV Stick India Launch Date Set for April 7
  8. Microsoft Launches Founders Hub Platform in India to Empower Startups' Vision, Drive Innovation
  9. Reliance Defends Takeover of Future Stores in Letter, Says Mounting Dues Compelled It to Act Beyond Expectations
  10. PlayStation Plus April 2022 Free Games Include Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.