iPhone 14 series has been part of several leaks and rumours for the past few months. The upcoming Apple iPhone lineup could include four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — and they are expected to be launched on September 13. The iPhone 14 Pro models were earlier speculated to come with increased storage capacity over the previous models. They were claimed to start with 256GB of storage, compared to 128GB of the iPhone 13 Pro models. Now, in a new development, a market research analyst suggests that upcoming Pro models will continue to offer 128GB of storage.

Earlier, research firm TrendForce reportedly suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro models will start with 256GB storage. Now, a new report by MacRumors, quoting Haitong International Securities Tech Research Analyst Jeff Pu, said that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will continue to offer 128GB of storage as its predecessors, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro.

The analyst has reportedly mentioned that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be available in the same storage capacities — 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB — as the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Earlier this week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPhone 14 Pro models could be launched at a higher price than their predecessors. The ASP of the iPhone 14 Pro series is estimated to climb by about 15 percent to $1,000 - $1,050 (roughly Rs. 79,000 – Rs. 83,000) for the upcoming iPhone 14 series, compared to the iPhone 13 series ASP. The iPhone 13 Pro was unveiled in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB storage model.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 13. The iPhone 14 Pro models could be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, are expected to pack the A15 Bionic chip that is available on the current iPhone 13 devices.