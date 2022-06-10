Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max Panel Shipments Facing Delay, Says Analyst

The delay in panel shipments would not impact the release date of the iPhone 14 models.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 June 2022 20:25 IST
iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max Panel Shipments Facing Delay, Says Analyst

iPhone 14 series is rumoured to succeed the iPhone 13 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series later this year
  • iPhone 14 Pro models could be powered by new A16 Bionic chip
  • The delay will be likely due to the lockdown in China

Apple iPhone 14 series is rumoured to launch at an upcoming event in September this year. The lineup is expected to include four models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A recent tweet by a supply chain insider suggests a delay in panel shipments of the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone Pro Max. They are a month behind the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. However, the delay is not expected to affect the release date of the phones.

DSCC analyst Ross Young on Twitter suggested that the panel shipments of iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are a month behind the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. As per the tweet, the panel shipments for the larger models are starting in July, while the panel shipments for the smaller ones can begin in June. However, the tipster claims that there won't be a delay in launch because of this reason. The delay could be due to a lockdown in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple is said to introduce four new iPhone 14 models in September this year. Some previous reports mentioned that iPhone 14 Pro models will be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, are expected to pack the A15 Bionic chip that is available on the current iPhone 13 devices. The vanilla iPhone 14 is said to ditch the notched display.

As per past leaks, screen sizes of the upcoming Apple phones are also expected to get a little bigger than the existing models. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to get always-on display support through iOS 16.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
After PhonePe, Paytm Starts Taking Surcharge on Mobile Recharges

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max Panel Shipments Facing Delay, Says Analyst
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Paytm Starts Taking a Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  3. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  4. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release
  9. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  10. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max Panel Shipments Facing Delay, Says Analyst
  2. After PhonePe, Paytm Starts Taking Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  3. Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts
  4. Sun Has More Oxygen and Metals, States New Study Its Chemical Composition
  5. Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report
  6. New Study Reveals How Marine Viruses May Aid in Mitigation of Climate Change
  7. WhatsApp Group Chat Can Now Reportedly Have Upto 512 Members
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Support Swipe for Split-Screen Feature
  9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe Headquarter in Ahmedabad 
  10. AMD Roadmap Update Points to RDNA 3 GPUs Launching This Year, 'Zen 5' CPUs in 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.