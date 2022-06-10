Apple iPhone 14 series is rumoured to launch at an upcoming event in September this year. The lineup is expected to include four models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A recent tweet by a supply chain insider suggests a delay in panel shipments of the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone Pro Max. They are a month behind the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. However, the delay is not expected to affect the release date of the phones.

DSCC analyst Ross Young on Twitter suggested that the panel shipments of iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are a month behind the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. As per the tweet, the panel shipments for the larger models are starting in July, while the panel shipments for the smaller ones can begin in June. However, the tipster claims that there won't be a delay in launch because of this reason. The delay could be due to a lockdown in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple is said to introduce four new iPhone 14 models in September this year. Some previous reports mentioned that iPhone 14 Pro models will be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, are expected to pack the A15 Bionic chip that is available on the current iPhone 13 devices. The vanilla iPhone 14 is said to ditch the notched display.

As per past leaks, screen sizes of the upcoming Apple phones are also expected to get a little bigger than the existing models. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to get always-on display support through iOS 16.