Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Setup Shakes, Makes Noises in Third Party Apps, Users Say

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Setup Shakes, Makes Noises in Third-Party Apps, Users Say

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series during the ‘Far Out’ event on September 7.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 September 2022 14:50 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Setup Shakes, Makes Noises in Third-Party Apps, Users Say

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro models feature a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro users found the issue while using Snapchat
  • The iPhone 14 Pro’s camera issue could be software related
  • Apple recently fixed an iMessage and FaceTime issue

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models' users are taking to Reddit to claim that the rear camera setup on their new smartphones violently shakes and makes noises. The users have claimed that the issue is limited to third-party applications, and there are no issues with Apple's native camera app. Apple is yet to address this issue. A few users believe that this could be a software-related issue, which can be fixed with an OTA update. Most of the Reddit users claimed that the issue was most often found with Instagram and Snapchat.

A user on Reddit complained that the rear camera setup on their iPhone 14 Pro Max was “shaking uncontrollably” when being used with third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram. Several other Reddit users have posted on the r/iPhone subreddit highlighting the same issue with iPhone 14 Pro as well. However, in the native camera app, the iPhone 14 Pro models seem to be working without the aforementioned issues.

As this issue only occurs while using third-party applications, several iPhone 14 Pro models users believe it to be a software-related issue, which could potentially be fixed with an OTA update. A user said that the third-party apps may have not been optimised for the recently released iOS 16 on the iPhone 14 Pro models. A video on YouTube embedded below shows the camera setup shaking, and making noises, which could be emanating from the moving camera sensor.

The iPhone 14 Pro camera issues could be related to the optical image stablisation (OIS) as well, according to some Reddit users. The feature helps in stabilising the videos when a user's hand is shaking. Apple is yet to address the issue. If this is a hardware-related issue, then iPhone 14 Pro models' users might have to return their newly purchased handsets to get it fixed. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story with the company's response.

Apple recently fixed an issue with the iPhone 14 series. According to the company, the users might not be receiving iMessage texts and FaceTime calls. The company recommended users to update their handsets to the latest available iOS 16 version in order to resolve the issue. To recall, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series on September 7 during its ‘Far Out' launch event.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Snapchat, Instagram, iOS 16., Apple Far Out event, Apple event
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Scientists Claim to Create Matter From Nothing, Prove Schwinger Effect Correct

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Setup Shakes, Makes Noises in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  3. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Models Camera Shakes in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
  5. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  9. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  10. Google Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 Benchmark Hints at Improvements: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola to Cut 10 Percent Engineering Jobs Across Ride-Hailing, Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Businesses: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Setup Shakes, Makes Noises in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
  4. Scientists Claim to Create Matter From Nothing, Prove Schwinger Effect Correct
  5. BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Names Spencer Tucker its First Chief Gaming Officer
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Get Software Update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 With Major Camera Improvements, Bug Fixes, More
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  8. Government Mulling Special GST Slab for Cryptocurrencies, Working on Indirect Tax Regime For Crypto Assets: Report
  9. Infinix Zero 55 QLED, Infinix X3 50 Smart TVs With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island Could Feature on All iPhone 15 Models Next Year: Ross Young
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.