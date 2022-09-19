Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models' users are taking to Reddit to claim that the rear camera setup on their new smartphones violently shakes and makes noises. The users have claimed that the issue is limited to third-party applications, and there are no issues with Apple's native camera app. Apple is yet to address this issue. A few users believe that this could be a software-related issue, which can be fixed with an OTA update. Most of the Reddit users claimed that the issue was most often found with Instagram and Snapchat.

A user on Reddit complained that the rear camera setup on their iPhone 14 Pro Max was “shaking uncontrollably” when being used with third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram. Several other Reddit users have posted on the r/iPhone subreddit highlighting the same issue with iPhone 14 Pro as well. However, in the native camera app, the iPhone 14 Pro models seem to be working without the aforementioned issues.

As this issue only occurs while using third-party applications, several iPhone 14 Pro models users believe it to be a software-related issue, which could potentially be fixed with an OTA update. A user said that the third-party apps may have not been optimised for the recently released iOS 16 on the iPhone 14 Pro models. A video on YouTube embedded below shows the camera setup shaking, and making noises, which could be emanating from the moving camera sensor.

The iPhone 14 Pro camera issues could be related to the optical image stablisation (OIS) as well, according to some Reddit users. The feature helps in stabilising the videos when a user's hand is shaking. Apple is yet to address the issue. If this is a hardware-related issue, then iPhone 14 Pro models' users might have to return their newly purchased handsets to get it fixed. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story with the company's response.

Apple recently fixed an issue with the iPhone 14 series. According to the company, the users might not be receiving iMessage texts and FaceTime calls. The company recommended users to update their handsets to the latest available iOS 16 version in order to resolve the issue. To recall, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series on September 7 during its ‘Far Out' launch event.