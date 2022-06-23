Technology News
iPhone 14 Series Tipped to Pack Larger Batteries Than iPhone 13 Models

iPhone 14 Pro could pack a 3,200mAh battery that is slightly bigger than iPhone 13 Pro's 3,095mAh.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 June 2022 13:12 IST
iPhone 14 Series Tipped to Pack Larger Batteries Than iPhone 13 Models

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 Pro has a 3,095mAh battery

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September
  • iPhone 14 Pro models could be powered by A16 Bionic chip
  • The new series may include four models

iPhone 14 series, which is expected to include four smartphones —iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max— could be unveiled sometime in September. The development of the new series has not been confirmed by Apple yet, but ahead of it, the battery specifications of the models have leaked online. The latest leak suggests that the batteries of the iPhone 14 models could be large compared to the iPhone 13 series. The vanilla model is said to sport a 3,279mAh cell, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to come with a 4,323mAh battery.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro has posted the battery specifications of the iPhone 14 series in a Twitter post. As per the leak, the iPhone 14 will carry a 3,279mAh battery and iPhone 14 Pro could pack a 3,200mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to feature a 4,325mAh battery, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could include a 4,323mAh battery. The upcoming iPhone 14 family could, therefore, pack larger batteries than the iPhone 13 models.

As per third-party teardowns, last year's vanilla iPhone 13 has a 3,240mAh battery, and the iPhone 13 Pro has a 3,095mAh battery. The iPhone 13 Pro Max's battery has a 4,352mAh capacity.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (Review) arrived with competitive battery life fuelled by Apple's A14 Bionic SoC, display, and software optimisations. Like the previous generations, this year's iPhone 14 series is also expected to bring battery improvements. Past leaks suggested that screen sizes of the upcoming phones would be a slightly bigger than the existing models. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to get always-on display support through iOS 16. The iPhone 14 Pro models could be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, are said to include the A15 Bionic chip.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 13 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in April 2022, 5 Apple Handsets in Top 10: Report

