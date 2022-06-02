Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro Models May Get A16 Bionic Chip, Non Pro Variants to Use Older A15 SoC: Report

iPhone 14 Pro Models May Get A16 Bionic Chip, Non-Pro Variants to Use Older A15 SoC: Report

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to come with last year's A15 Bionic chipset.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 June 2022 13:00 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Models May Get A16 Bionic Chip, Non-Pro Variants to Use Older A15 SoC: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

A15 Bionic SoC debuted last year with the iPhone 13 series

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series later this year
  • The new chip could offer performance improvements
  • iPhone 14 is said to ditch the notched display

iPhone 14 series is expected to include four smartphones —iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max—with notable differences between the ‘Pro' and the regular models. As per a new report, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will pack the A15 Bionic chip that is available on the current iPhone 13 devices. Previously Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also speculated that iPhone 14 Pro series would feature A16 Bionic SoC and the non-pro models would pack the A15 chip.

As per a report by TrendForce, Apple will introduce four new iPhone 14 models in the second half of this year. The report suggests that iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with the latest chip, presumably the A16 Bionic chip. The report corroborates past speculations made by known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo earlier indicated that while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the lineup would come with the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 models would use the same A15 SoC that power the iPhone 13 series.

Kuo recently suggested that the A16 Bionic chip will be based on the TSMC's existing 5nm process technology. The fab process of the A16 Bionic chip is thought to be the same that is used for manufacturing the A15 Bionic chip. The latest chip could offer light improvements in performance and power-saving over the existing A15 Bonic.

Apple is rumoured to unveil iPhone 14 series at an upcoming Apple event in September. The vanilla iPhone 14 is said to ditch the notched display. Screen sizes of the upcoming phones are also expected to get a little bigger. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to get always-on display support through iOS 16.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, A16 Bionic Chip, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi K50i Reported BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Models May Get A16 Bionic Chip, Non-Pro Variants to Use Older A15 SoC: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  4. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  5. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  8. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  9. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Begins Filming, BTS Image Shared by Chris Hemsworth
  2. Apple's App Store Blocked Fraud Transactions Worth $1.5 Billion, Stopped Over 1.6 Million Risky Apps in 2021
  3. Diablo Immortal Released on Android, iOS Before Official Launch Date; PC Beta Still on Its Way
  4. Phones Powered by Unisoc SoCs Vulnerable to Remote Hacker Attacks: Check Point Research
  5. UPI, Non-Cash Payments to Constitute 65 Percent of All Transactions by 2026: Report
  6. Facebook Messenger Gets a Dedicated Calls Tab in New Design Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leads Foldable Smartphone Segment in Q1 2022: DSCC
  8. MakeMyTrip Partners With Climes to Introduce Carbon Neutralisation Options on Flight Booking
  9. Concrete Urban Buildings, Neighbourhoods Can Heat Up Microclimates in Cities: Here's How
  10. Indian-Origin Engineer’s Team Create E-Skin That Can Feel Pain, Might Help to Develop New Generation Robots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.