iPhone 14 series is expected to include four smartphones —iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max—with notable differences between the ‘Pro' and the regular models. As per a new report, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will pack the A15 Bionic chip that is available on the current iPhone 13 devices. Previously Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also speculated that iPhone 14 Pro series would feature A16 Bionic SoC and the non-pro models would pack the A15 chip.

As per a report by TrendForce, Apple will introduce four new iPhone 14 models in the second half of this year. The report suggests that iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with the latest chip, presumably the A16 Bionic chip. The report corroborates past speculations made by known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo earlier indicated that while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the lineup would come with the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 models would use the same A15 SoC that power the iPhone 13 series.

Kuo recently suggested that the A16 Bionic chip will be based on the TSMC's existing 5nm process technology. The fab process of the A16 Bionic chip is thought to be the same that is used for manufacturing the A15 Bionic chip. The latest chip could offer light improvements in performance and power-saving over the existing A15 Bonic.

Apple is rumoured to unveil iPhone 14 series at an upcoming Apple event in September. The vanilla iPhone 14 is said to ditch the notched display. Screen sizes of the upcoming phones are also expected to get a little bigger. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to get always-on display support through iOS 16.