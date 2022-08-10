Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Mass Production, Shipment Schedule Unaffected by Geopolitics: Ming-Chi Kuo

It was reported that China may hold or reject shipments carrying the phrase “Made in Taiwan”.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 August 2022 19:30 IST
iPhone 14 Mass Production, Shipment Schedule Unaffected by Geopolitics: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 14 is expected to launch sometime in September

Highlights
  • Apple outsources chip-making to TSMC
  • China is an important shipment hub globally
  • Apple reportedly increased iPhone 14 initial stock order

iPhone 14 mass production and shipment schedule are unaffected by the ongoing tension between China and Taiwan, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed. He refuted reports that claimed that Apple's September launch event may be postponed due to delay in iPhone 14 shipments. The delay was anticipated after China reportedly started strictly enforcing a rule that Taiwanese-made parts must be labelled correctly. Apple outsources the chip manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) and China is the most important hub of worldwide iPhone shipments.

Kuo said his survey indicates that there are currently no impacts on the supply chain of the iPhone 14 models. Reports suggested delay in iPhone shipments due to geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan that reportedly escalated after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation's visited Taiwan. The TSMC-made Apple chips and other parts come from Taiwan to China, which is an important hub for worldwide shipments.

It was reported that under the long-standing rule, Taiwan-made parts and components must be labelled as made either in "Taiwan, China" or "Chinese Taipei". Reports suggested that any shipment with the phrase “Made in Taiwan” violates this rule and it may be held as well as checked by Chinese customs. A fine of up to CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for violating the rule may be imposed. It may be possible that the shipment may be rejected causing delay in shipments.

Recently, a report suggested that Apple has asked its suppliers to increase shipments of iPhone 14 models from 90 million to 95 million. The company's major supplier Foxconn is said to have hiked its recruitment bonus for iPhone workers as the supplier strives to keep pace with demand for the upcoming models.

Apple's iPhone 14 series with four models —iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max— is reported to go official sometime in September. Apple suffered shipment delays due to component shortage caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in China and most recently by the Ukraine-Russia tension.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, Apple, Nancy Pelosi, Foxconn
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series With BioActive Sensor, Bigger Battery Launched: All Details

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Mass Production, Shipment Schedule Unaffected by Geopolitics: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Look: Iterative Upgrades
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launched Globally: All Details Here
  5. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  6. Watch the Official Trailer for Criminal Justice Adhura Sach
  7. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
  8. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Details
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series With Temperature Sensor Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 12 India Launch Date Set for August 17, Key Specifications Revealed
  2. iPhone 14 Mass Production, Shipment Schedule Unaffected by Geopolitics: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series With BioActive Sensor, Bigger Battery Launched: All Details
  4. Realme 9i 5G Front Panel Look With Water Drop Notch Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  5. Thai Central Bank to Gain More Power in Crypto Regulation After Amendments to Current Digital Assets Law
  6. Toshiba to Boost Sales With Clean Energy, Infrastructure, Data Services; Reports Rise in Quarterly Profits
  7. Google Fiber Plans to Bring High-Speed Internet Service to Several US Cities
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 With 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 3,700mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro With 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.