iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a bigger camera bump as compared to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max because of an upgraded 48-megapixel wide camera sensor, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said. The development comes a few days after leaked design schematics said to be of the upcoming iPhones 14 series suggested a slightly taller and thicker build as compared to phones' predecessors. In fact, iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to be slightly shorter but thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Quoting an earlier report, which gave detailed information regarding the camera bulge of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Kuo tweeted that the “main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the [iPhone] 14 Pro/ Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/ Pro Max's 12-megapixel camera).” He claims that the “diagonal length of 48-megapixel CIS will increase by 25-35 percent, and the height of 48-megapixel sensor's 7P lens will increase by 5-10 percent.”

The report mentioned above claimed that the thickness of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be increased to 7.85mm as compared to 7.65mm of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The bulge is said to be 12.02mm thick, compared to the 11.45mm bump on the current generation of Apple handsets.

A report has suggested the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to ditch the display notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole punch cutout. These handsets are also tipped to be powered by the next-generation Apple A16 Bionic chip.