Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Bigger Camera Bump Due to Upgraded 48 Megapixel Sensor: Kuo

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Bigger Camera Bump Due to Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sensor: Kuo

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max phones are tipped to be thicker than their predecessors.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 March 2022 15:20 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Bigger Camera Bump Due to Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sensor: Kuo

iPhone 14 Pro is said to ditch notch for pill-shaped cutout

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro series is said to be 0.20 mm thicker
  • The camera bump on both Pro models is said to be 12.02 mm thick
  • iPhone 14 Pro series are tipped to get Apple A16 Bionic chip

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a bigger camera bump as compared to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max because of an upgraded 48-megapixel wide camera sensor, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said. The development comes a few days after leaked design schematics said to be of the upcoming iPhones 14 series suggested a slightly taller and thicker build as compared to phones' predecessors. In fact, iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to be slightly shorter but thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Quoting an earlier report, which gave detailed information regarding the camera bulge of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Kuo tweeted that the “main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the [iPhone] 14 Pro/ Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/ Pro Max's 12-megapixel camera).” He claims that the “diagonal length of 48-megapixel CIS will increase by 25-35 percent, and the height of 48-megapixel sensor's 7P lens will increase by 5-10 percent.”

The report mentioned above claimed that the thickness of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be increased to 7.85mm as compared to 7.65mm of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The bulge is said to be 12.02mm thick, compared to the 11.45mm bump on the current generation of Apple handsets.

A report has suggested the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to ditch the display notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole punch cutout. These handsets are also tipped to be powered by the next-generation Apple A16 Bionic chip.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
Advertisement
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple, Ming-Chi Kuo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Nelson Mandela’s Original Arrest Warrant Minted as NFT Raises $130,000 in Auction

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Bigger Camera Bump Due to Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sensor: Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  2. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow
  5. How to Watch IPL 2022 Matches Online Live Globally
  6. OnePlus 10R Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know
  7. Oscars Winners 2022 — the Full List
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. How to Watch 2022 Oscars in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Will Give Birth to Red Tapism’: Member of Parliament Opposes 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Assets
  2. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 Specifications, Display Sizes Tipped; Said to Get Improved Crease
  3. Malicious Apps Pretending as Crypto Wallets Found to Be Used for Stealing Funds From Android, iOS Users
  4. Rio De Janeiro to Become First City in Brazil to Accept Property Tax in Crypto
  5. Yatra Online Files for IPO to Raise Rs. 750 Crore
  6. Israeli Startup Brain.Space to Test Brain-Activity Gear on Mission to ISS
  7. Tecno Days Sale on Amazon India Brings Discounts on Pova 5G, Spark 8 Pro, More
  8. iPad Pro 2022 to Launch With M2 Chip and MagSafe Charging: Mark Gurman
  9. Realme 9 Reportedly Spotted on Company Website in India, Tipped to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera
  10. Nokia C01 Plus Gets New 32GB Storage Variant in India, 16GB Storage Variant Price Hiked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.