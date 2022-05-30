iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get always-on display support through iOS 16, according to a report. The new iOS version, which is expected to debut at the WWDC 2022 keynote next week, is said to come with future support for an always-on lock screen. Apple's iOS 16 is also said to have updated Messages, new social network-like features. Alongside the new iOS release, the Cupertino company is speculated to showcase its updated iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS at the WWDC keynote.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his newsletter Power On said that iOS 16 will include future support for an always-on lock screen that would allow the iPhone to reduce its frame rate significantly and display "glanceable information" when the screen is idle — similar to the newer models of the Apple Watch. The said support is speculated to be enabled exclusively on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple was earlier rumoured to offer always-on displays on the iPhone 13 Pro models, though the company did not eventually bring that support.

Gurman in his newsletter also mentioned that iOS 16 would come as a fairly "significant upgrade" for the iPhone users. It is claimed to have updates to notifications as well as new Messages and Health apps.

On the Messages front, Apple is said to introduce new experiences towards audio messaging.

The new iOS version is also reported to have major lock screen enhancements, including wallpapers and widget-like capabilities.

In addition to the update for iPhone users, Apple is expected to improve software experience on the iPad with the release of iPadOS 16 at this year's WWDC. The new iPadOS will come with major changes to windowing and multitasking, Gurman said.

Apple is also said to release a watchOS update with a list of improvements that "affect day-to-day operating and navigation" on the Apple Watch. The company's Health app is additionally reported to improve health tracking on both the iPhone and Apple Watch, though the app is not likely to be expanded to the iPad and Mac.

Similarly, Apple TV users could expect some upgrades as Gurman said that there would be more smart-home tie-ins available through a new tvOS version. Mac users, on the other hand, could get an overhaul to System Preferences to appear similar to the Settings available on iOS.

Apple is not likely to unveil any new iPhone models at WWDC 2022 as it could bring the iPhone 14 series at a different event sometime in September. However, Gurman predicted that the company had been aiming to launch its new MacBook Air with M2 chips at the developer conference.

Gurman said that developers reported to him about Apple employees increasingly using next-generation MacBook Air models with their apps. The journalist previously said that alongside the new MacBook Air options, Apple would be working on upgrading the high-end Mac mini, 24-inch Mac, and a new low-end MacBook Pro.

The WWDC keynote is taking place virtually on June 6. Following the keynote, the developer conference will start and go on until June 10.