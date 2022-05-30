Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get Always-On Display Support via iOS 16: Mark Gurman

New MacBook Air models with M2 chip are expected to debut alongside iOS 16 at WWDC 2022 next week.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 May 2022 13:18 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get Always-On Display Support via iOS 16: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 Pro models were previously rumoured to get always-on display support

Highlights
  • iPhone's always-on may display "glanceable information" on lock screen
  • Apple is said to bring new social network-like functionality to iOS
  • iPad users are expected to receive new multitasking features

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get always-on display support through iOS 16, according to a report. The new iOS version, which is expected to debut at the WWDC 2022 keynote next week, is said to come with future support for an always-on lock screen. Apple's iOS 16 is also said to have updated Messages, new social network-like features. Alongside the new iOS release, the Cupertino company is speculated to showcase its updated iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS at the WWDC keynote.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his newsletter Power On said that iOS 16 will include future support for an always-on lock screen that would allow the iPhone to reduce its frame rate significantly and display "glanceable information" when the screen is idle — similar to the newer models of the Apple Watch. The said support is speculated to be enabled exclusively on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple was earlier rumoured to offer always-on displays on the iPhone 13 Pro models, though the company did not eventually bring that support.

Gurman in his newsletter also mentioned that iOS 16 would come as a fairly "significant upgrade" for the iPhone users. It is claimed to have updates to notifications as well as new Messages and Health apps.

On the Messages front, Apple is said to introduce new experiences towards audio messaging.

The new iOS version is also reported to have major lock screen enhancements, including wallpapers and widget-like capabilities.

In addition to the update for iPhone users, Apple is expected to improve software experience on the iPad with the release of iPadOS 16 at this year's WWDC. The new iPadOS will come with major changes to windowing and multitasking, Gurman said.

Apple is also said to release a watchOS update with a list of improvements that "affect day-to-day operating and navigation" on the Apple Watch. The company's Health app is additionally reported to improve health tracking on both the iPhone and Apple Watch, though the app is not likely to be expanded to the iPad and Mac.

Similarly, Apple TV users could expect some upgrades as Gurman said that there would be more smart-home tie-ins available through a new tvOS version. Mac users, on the other hand, could get an overhaul to System Preferences to appear similar to the Settings available on iOS.

Apple is not likely to unveil any new iPhone models at WWDC 2022 as it could bring the iPhone 14 series at a different event sometime in September. However, Gurman predicted that the company had been aiming to launch its new MacBook Air with M2 chips at the developer conference.

Gurman said that developers reported to him about Apple employees increasingly using next-generation MacBook Air models with their apps. The journalist previously said that alongside the new MacBook Air options, Apple would be working on upgrading the high-end Mac mini, 24-inch Mac, and a new low-end MacBook Pro.

The WWDC keynote is taking place virtually on June 6. Following the keynote, the developer conference will start and go on until June 10.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, WWDC 2022, WWDC, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Confirms GT Neo 3T Launch Date Confirmed, 3 Variants Expected

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get Always-On Display Support via iOS 16: Mark Gurman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out: Aamir Khan’s Back
  2. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  3. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Adds Warning After Texas School Shooting: Report
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  5. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  6. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  7. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. There Are Systems ‘Guarding’ Your Data in Cyberspace – but Who Is Guarding the Guards
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get Always-On Display Support via iOS 16: Mark Gurman
  3. Realme Confirms GT Neo 3T Launch Date Confirmed, 3 Variants Expected
  4. Tata Motors’ Electric Mobility Unit Signs MoU for Potential Purchase of Ford's Gujarat Plant
  5. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump Adaptation Promises to Be a Touching Drama
  6. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo T2x With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. BTC, ETH See Gains as Majority Cryptocurrencies Set to Bid Profit-Laden Adieu to May 2022
  9. ISRO Ropes in Doctors to Build Human-Rated Spacecraft for India’s Gaganyaan Mission
  10. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar, Claims Biometric ID Is Fully Secure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.