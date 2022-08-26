iPhone 14 series models may have used a light-folded projector in order to reduce the notch, a report claimed, citing a patent application from Apple filed with the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). It has been reported pretty widely that the pro models will sport a hole-punch display with a pill-shaped cutout and the non-pro models may get a smaller notch. As per the report, the patent does not explicitly mention which models will get this technology but it is presumed to be available on all the models of the iPhone 14 series.

Patently Apple cites a patent filed with the USPTO and says that it talks about a technology that has various components including a camera, an infrared (IR) light emitter, and a “light folding element”. This element is said to have capabilities of redirecting the IR light to help in reducing the footprint of components and offering more display area on the phone.

The patent explains that the light folding element can provide “more flexibility for positioning the IR light emitter with respect to the other components such as the IR detector and front-facing camera.” The IR light folding element can change the transmission direction of the IR light, essentially removing the need to install the IR light emitter at a specific location. It could now be “installed at a location with less-constrained space, use the light folding element to project the IR light in a specific direction," reduce the overall size of the imaging and sensing components, and decrease the size of a notch. It sounds like the technology that is used in Periscope-style zoom cameras in smartphones.

It has been reported that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. Meanwhile, the non-pro model, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to get a smaller notch. Apple is yet to confirm the development of these models but reports suggesting a design change in the iPhone 14 series have surfaced online multiple times. In one case, the images of the front panels of the iPhone models were leaked.

Recently, an alleged iPhone 14 Pro dummy model was leaked showing the rumoured pill-shaped hole-punch design. The iPhone 14 Pro is reported to come with a 6.06-inch display and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7. The event is also expected to see the debut of Apple Watch Series 8 models, iOS 16, and watchOS 9. You can read all the rumours surrounding the launch in our report.