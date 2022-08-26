Technology News
iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Light-Folded Projector to Reduce Notch Size: Report

The technology may have allowed Apple to reduce the overall components size.

By Sourabh Kulesh |  Updated: 26 August 2022 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

iPhone 14 models will launch on September 7

Highlights
  • The technology may get a “light folding element”
  • It may get a camera and an infrared (IR) light emitter
  • iPhone 14 series face unlock components may have compact size

iPhone 14 series models may have used a light-folded projector in order to reduce the notch, a report claimed, citing a patent application from Apple filed with the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). It has been reported pretty widely that the pro models will sport a hole-punch display with a pill-shaped cutout and the non-pro models may get a smaller notch. As per the report, the patent does not explicitly mention which models will get this technology but it is presumed to be available on all the models of the iPhone 14 series.

Patently Apple cites a patent filed with the USPTO and says that it talks about a technology that has various components including a camera, an infrared (IR) light emitter, and a “light folding element”. This element is said to have capabilities of redirecting the IR light to help in reducing the footprint of components and offering more display area on the phone.

The patent explains that the light folding element can provide “more flexibility for positioning the IR light emitter with respect to the other components such as the IR detector and front-facing camera.” The IR light folding element can change the transmission direction of the IR light, essentially removing the need to install the IR light emitter at a specific location. It could now be “installed at a location with less-constrained space, use the light folding element to project the IR light in a specific direction," reduce the overall size of the imaging and sensing components, and decrease the size of a notch. It sounds like the technology that is used in Periscope-style zoom cameras in smartphones.

It has been reported that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. Meanwhile, the non-pro model, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to get a smaller notch. Apple is yet to confirm the development of these models but reports suggesting a design change in the iPhone 14 series have surfaced online multiple times. In one case, the images of the front panels of the iPhone models were leaked.

Recently, an alleged iPhone 14 Pro dummy model was leaked showing the rumoured pill-shaped hole-punch design. The iPhone 14 Pro is reported to come with a 6.06-inch display and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7. The event is also expected to see the debut of Apple Watch Series 8 models, iOS 16, and watchOS 9. You can read all the rumours surrounding the launch in our report. 

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
