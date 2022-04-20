Technology News
iPhone 14 Series Might Feature an Upgraded Front Camera With Autofocus: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 14 series could debut in September later this year.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 April 2022 15:17 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 13 series is fitted with a fixed focus front camera

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 series could have an f/1.9 aperture front camera
  • iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max might feature a 48-megapixel wide sensor
  • These models are expected to sport a pill-shaped hole punch cutout

Apple is gearing up to debut the new iPhone 14 models later this year. So, far not much is known regarding the specs these handsets will offer. Now, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that this new lineup could feature upgraded front cameras with autofocus and a wider aperture compared to iPhone 13. The front sensor on the iPhone 14 series is believed to offer an improved depth of field and enhanced focus. Apple is yet to reveal the specifications or design of this upcoming lineup.

As per a tweet shared by Kuo, the four models in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup might feature a front camera with autofocus and an f/1.9 aperture. In comparison, the iPhone 13 series features a fixed focus sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. A wider aperture could offer improved depth-of-field when using Portrait mode for photos and videos. The autofocus might provide enhanced focus during FaceTime and video calls.

The iPhone 14 lineup is said to include the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is expected to arrive later this year in September. In a recent report, Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may also feature a 48-megapixel wide image sensor in the back. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models have a 12-megapixel wide sensor in their rear camera setup. Hence, it is expected that the iPhone 14 models might sport a more prominent rear camera bump. The report also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could have a thickness of 7.85mm compared to the 7.65mm of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Furthermore, these iPhone 14 models might get rid of the notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole punch cutout.

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
