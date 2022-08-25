iPhone 14 series lineup is expected to be unveiled at Apple's special launch event on September 7. The Cupertino company is yet to officially reveal the first look of these smartphones. However, a couple of weeks before their intended arrival, supposed dummy models of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been leaked. The former seemingly offers a glimpse at the pill-shaped hole-punch cutout, whereas the latter showcases alleged colour options of the handset.

The alleged iPhone 14 Pro dummy model was leaked by tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce). It is said to sport a pill-shaped hole-punch slot on the display for the selfie camera. In addition, the smartphone appears to feature narrow bezels. Recent rumours have suggested that the pill-shaped cutout on the Pro models could house the Face ID sensor and the hole-punch slot is said to store the selfie camera.

Similarly, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) tweeted an image with several iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy models. These alleged dummy models come in the Gold, Graphite, and Silver colour options, as sported by previous iPhone smartphones, along with two new colour variants for the Pro lineup. The two new supposed colours appear to be deep shades of Blue and Purple.

A recent report mentioned that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could replace Sierra Blue colour variant with a Purple model. Now, if these dummy models are to be believed, it appears that the Green colour has also been replaced with a new shade of blue. There have been several rumours and speculations about the upcoming models ahead of the launch.

Apple will host its special 'Far Out' event on September 7. It is expected that the company will reveal the iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8, new iPad tablets, and more at this event. It will be streamed live from the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.