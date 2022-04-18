iPhone 14 series design has been suggested through an image that has emerged online. The image appears to show the back aesthetics of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a new iPhone model that is rumoured as the iPhone 14 Max. All new iPhone models appear to have a camera bump at the back — similar to the iPhone 13 family. However, the iPhone 14 Pro versions seem to have a thicker bump over the one available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

A tipster on Weibo has shared the image that apparently shows the aluminium moulds of the iPhone 14 models. These could be made specifically for use in producing third-party cases for the next-generation iPhone models.

One of the biggest changes that the image suggests in the iPhone 14 lineup is the lack of the 5.4-inch 'mini' model. Several reports in the past indicated that Apple is planning to not unveil the iPhone 14 mini as the successor to the iPhone 13 mini.

The lineup in the image, thus, shows four new iPhone models, where one of them is the 6.1-inch option that could debut as the iPhone 14 Max — the new, relatively affordable iPhone in the series.

Additionally, the image suggests that the camera bump on the new models is more prominent over the one we had on last year's versions — especially in case of the purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Last month, tipster Max Weinbach showed alleged iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max design schematics. The tipster claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro would measure 147.46x71.45x7.85mm, suggesting a slightly thicker and taller variant over the iPhone 13 Pro, which is 146.70x71.50x7.65mm in dimensions.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, was tipped to be 160.7x77.58x7.85mm. This suggests a shorter and narrower build but slightly thicker in size over the iPhone 13 Pro Max which measures 160.8x78.1x7.65mm.

Apple could be able to fit in an improved camera setup on the iPhone 14 Pro models by moderately increasing the camera bump.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent Apple analyst who often predicts next-generation devices coming from the Cupertino company, recently suggested that there would be an upgraded 48-megapixel camera sensor on both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The existing Pro models have a 12-megapixel camera system.

Exact details on the launch of the iPhone 14 series are yet to be revealed. However, Apple is suggested to schedule its announcement for some time in September.

