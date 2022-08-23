iPhone 14 Pro Max has the highest demand currently, but the iPhone 14 Max is also gaining ground, as per an analyst. The demand of the specific iPhone 14 models is based on the information by display analyst Ross Young about the panel production and shipments share in the months of June-September. He says that in the initial days, the display of the iPhone 14 Max witnessed behind-schedule production and supply chain issues forcing the analysts to give a gloomy picture of iPhone 14 Max shipments.

Young tweeted the numbers for his Super Followers. He said (via Forbes) that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the highest share of panel production at 29 percent and shipments at 28 percent. The iPhone 14 Max has the lowest share at 21 percent of production and 19 percent of shipments. However, he claims that the production and shipment shares are expected to make “up a lot of ground in September.”

Earlier this year, Ross Young claimed that the production of the iPhone 14 Max is behind schedule due to some supply chain difficulties. The panel shipments for the model were said to be lagging behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max, so much so that the supply volumes for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are more than three times higher than volumes for the iPhone 14 Max. The iPhone 14 Max is said to sport a 6.7-inch — a first for a non-pro model — but it is said to not come with ProMotion, Apple's adaptive refresh rate technology.

Young's comments were echoed by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and a report by Nikkei Asia. The delay in production was anticipated due to multiple Apple suppliers suspending their operations in China as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 14 pricing is tipped to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 64,000). Reports have also suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could get a $100 price hike (roughly Rs. 8,000) in comparison to their predecessors.