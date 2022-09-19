Technology News
  iPhone 14 Pro Max Charging Speed Capped at 27W, Required Time With Various Chargers Revealed: Report

iPhone 14 Pro Max Charging Speed Capped at 27W, Required Time With Various Chargers Revealed: Report

The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be fully charged in 2 hours and 9 minutes with a 30W charger.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 September 2022 17:56 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Max Charging Speed Capped at 27W, Required Time With Various Chargers Revealed: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched alongside new Apple Watch and AirPods Pro models on September 7

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to pack 4,352mAh battery
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max reportedly packs a 4,323mAh battery
  • A number of chargers were used in the test

Apple 14 Pro Max was recently subjected to a battery test by a Chinese publication and they have published the results of the test. The test, which included multiple Apple chargers, hints at the time taken by a particular charging brick to fully charge the top-of-the-line handset, as well as the maximum speed of charging achieved by each wall block. It is to be noted that unlike Android smartphone makers, Apple doesn't reveal the battery capacity of its handsets or the time its chargers take to fully charge the company's handsets.

In a recent test conducted by Chinese publication Chongdiantou, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was charged with different chargers available in the market. These included Apple's older 5W charger, the 18W charger which was bundled with iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the 30W charger available with 2020 smartphones, a 96W charger that comes with the 2019 MacBook Pro, and the 140W charger that ships with the 2021 MacBook Pro.

Before going straight into the results of the tests, let's have a look at the battery capacity of each smartphone in the iPhone 14 lineup. A report recently suggested that the iPhone 14 packs a 3,279mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Plus packs a 4,325mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Pro gets a 3,200mAh battery, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 4,323mAh battery. The tests were conducted with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apart from 18W and 20W chargers, which are restricted to their peak output, all the other bricks offer a maximum charging speed of 27W, the test revealed. This implies that in order to get the maximum charging speeds, iPhone 14 buyers should charge their phones with Apple's 30W USB Type-C power adapter.

The report mentioned above also claims that last year's top-of-the-line offering, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, packs a 4,352mAh battery. This is around the same battery capacity as this year's offering. When it comes to the charging time, the publication based its calculations on the performance of last year's top-end model with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The 30W charger fully charges the iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2 hours and 9 minutes, according to the report. It also mentions that the Apple 96W PD charger takes an hour and 49 minutes to fully charge the top model indicating a 20-minute difference between them. The publication indicates that the iPhone 14 Pro Max should take a similar amount of time to be fully charged by these power bricks.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Max, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Terra's Do Kwon Claims He's Not on the Run From South Korean Law Enforcement

