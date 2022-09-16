iPhone 14 lineup went on pre-order in India last week alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE (2nd Generation). These devices have gone on sale today in India via various online stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more along with offline Apple-authorised retail stores. Only the iPhone 14 Plus' arrival has been delayed and it will go on sale in the country on October 7. Apple is offering HDFC Bank credit card holders 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of these products. There are similar bank offers available on other online stores as well.

iPhone 14 price in India, offers, availability

The iPhone 14's base 128GB model is priced at Rs. 79,900. Furthermore, the 256GB option costs Rs. 89,900 and the 512GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 1,09,900. This Apple handset is offered in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Red colour options.

Apple is offering HDFC credit card holders a 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 14. There are similar cashback offers available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma. In addition, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 16,500 discount through its exchange offer. Flipkart also provides an exchange offer that can reduce the price tag of the iPhone 14 by up to Rs. 22,000.

iPhone 14 Pro price in India, offers, availability

The iPhone 14 Pro is offered in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configuration options. These models cost Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,39,900, Rs. 1,59,900, and Rs. 1,79,900, respectively. It comes in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Super Black colours. HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail of a 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,000 from the Apple India online store.

The iPhone 14 Pro is listed on Amazon with up to Rs. 16,500 exchange offer. Other online stores like Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital are offering HDFC Bank credit card holders a Rs. 4,000 instant discount. Please note that the availability of colour and configuration options may vary across different online stores.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India, offers, availability

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configuration options that cost Rs. 1,39,900, Rs. 1,49,900, Rs. 1,69,900, and Rs. 1,89,900, respectively. Its colour options include Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Super Black. Apple is offering HDFC Bank credit card holders a 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

All the variants of the iPhone 14 Pro Max are listed on Croma where HDFC Bank credit card holders get a Rs. 4,000 instant discount. Furthermore, this handset is currently unavailable on Flipkart and Reliance Digital for now.

Apple Watch Series 8 price in India, offers, availability

The Apple Watch Series 8 GPS variant's pricing in India starts Rs. 45,900 and the Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular begins at Rs. 55,900. It comes in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. Furthermore, the Apple Watch Series 8 comes in Gold, Graphite, Midnight, Red, Silver, and Starlight colours.

HDFC Bank credit card holders can get a 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of this smartwatch via the Apple India online store. The Apple Watch Series 8 is also available on Croma where HDFC Bank credit card holders can get a Rs. 3,000 instant discount. Its cellular and GPS models are also listed on Amazon.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) price in India, offers, availability

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) costs begin from Rs. 29,900 for the GPS model and Rs. 34,900 for the cellular variant. This smartwatch comes in 40mm and 44mm case sizes. There are also Midnight, Silver, and Starlight colour options.

Its cellular and GPS models are listed on Amazon with No Cost EMI offers available on select cards. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is listed on Croma where HDFC Bank credit card holders can get a Rs. 2,000 instant discount. It is also available on Flipkart where customers can get a 5 percent discount on purchases made via the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.