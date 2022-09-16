Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Generation) Go on Sale in India Today: All Details

iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Generation) Go on Sale in India Today: All Details

The iPhone 14 Plus will be available to purchase in India from October 7.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 16 September 2022 12:57 IST
iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Generation) Go on Sale in India Today: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is offering instant cashback discounts to HDFC Bank credit card holders

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 8 has both GPS only and GPS + cellular variant
  • The iPhone 14 Pro comes in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Super Black colours
  • The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) comes in 40mm, 44mm case sizes

iPhone 14 lineup went on pre-order in India last week alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE (2nd Generation). These devices have gone on sale today in India via various online stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more along with offline Apple-authorised retail stores. Only the iPhone 14 Plus' arrival has been delayed and it will go on sale in the country on October 7. Apple is offering HDFC Bank credit card holders 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of these products. There are similar bank offers available on other online stores as well.

iPhone 14 price in India, offers, availability

The iPhone 14's base 128GB model is priced at Rs. 79,900. Furthermore, the 256GB option costs Rs. 89,900 and the 512GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 1,09,900. This Apple handset is offered in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Red colour options.

Apple is offering HDFC credit card holders a 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 14. There are similar cashback offers available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma. In addition, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 16,500 discount through its exchange offer. Flipkart also provides an exchange offer that can reduce the price tag of the iPhone 14 by up to Rs. 22,000.

iPhone 14 Pro price in India, offers, availability

The iPhone 14 Pro is offered in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configuration options. These models cost Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,39,900, Rs. 1,59,900, and Rs. 1,79,900, respectively. It comes in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Super Black colours. HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail of a 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,000 from the Apple India online store.

The iPhone 14 Pro is listed on Amazon with up to Rs. 16,500 exchange offer. Other online stores like Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital are offering HDFC Bank credit card holders a Rs. 4,000 instant discount. Please note that the availability of colour and configuration options may vary across different online stores.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India, offers, availability

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configuration options that cost Rs. 1,39,900, Rs. 1,49,900, Rs. 1,69,900, and Rs. 1,89,900, respectively. Its colour options include Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Super Black. Apple is offering HDFC Bank credit card holders a 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

All the variants of the iPhone 14 Pro Max are listed on Croma where HDFC Bank credit card holders get a Rs. 4,000 instant discount. Furthermore, this handset is currently unavailable on Flipkart and Reliance Digital for now.

Apple Watch Series 8 price in India, offers, availability

The Apple Watch Series 8 GPS variant's pricing in India starts Rs. 45,900 and the Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular begins at Rs. 55,900. It comes in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. Furthermore, the Apple Watch Series 8 comes in Gold, Graphite, Midnight, Red, Silver, and Starlight colours.

HDFC Bank credit card holders can get a 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of this smartwatch via the Apple India online store. The Apple Watch Series 8 is also available on Croma where HDFC Bank credit card holders can get a Rs. 3,000 instant discount. Its cellular and GPS models are also listed on Amazon.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) price in India, offers, availability

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) costs begin from Rs. 29,900 for the GPS model and Rs. 34,900 for the cellular variant. This smartwatch comes in 40mm and 44mm case sizes. There are also Midnight, Silver, and Starlight colour options.

Its cellular and GPS models are listed on Amazon with No Cost EMI offers available on select cards. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is listed on Croma where HDFC Bank credit card holders can get a Rs. 2,000 instant discount. It is also available on Flipkart where customers can get a 5 percent discount on purchases made via the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 price in India, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro price in India, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 8 price in India, Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation, Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation price in India, Apple
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6.62-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Generation) Go on Sale in India Today: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Could Allow Users to See the Invisible: Report
  3. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Come Without Physical Buttons: Report
  5. Google Pixel Buds Pro Review
  6. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Debuts in India: Details
  7. All You Need to Know About Diljit Dosanjh-led Jogi
  8. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Apple Releases iOS 16.0.1 for iPhone 14 Series With Bug Fixes: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Pad X8 Tablet With 10.1-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Generation) Go on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6.62-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 While Ether Drops Under $1,500 After Landmark 'Merge' Event
  5. YouTube, Facebook Commit to Tackling Online Extremism, Educating Younger Users: Report
  6. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Releasing on November 16, Mobile Version Confirmed for 2023
  7. India Ranks Above US, Russia on Global Crypto Adoption Index: Chainalysis
  8. Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud for Concealing Serious Security Flaws in Amended Lawsuit: Report
  9. iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature May Launch Outside the US, Canada This Year: Report
  10. Snapchat for Web With Chat Reactions, Lenses Rolling Out to Users Across the Globe: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.