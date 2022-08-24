Technology News
  iPhone 14 Launch: Apple Sends Invite for September 7 'Far Out' Event, Here's What to Expect

iPhone 14 Launch: Apple Sends Invite for September 7 'Far Out' Event, Here's What to Expect

Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhone 14 lineup at the event.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 August 2022 21:40 IST
iPhone 14 Launch: Apple Sends Invite for September 7 'Far Out' Event, Here's What to Expect

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to feature Apple A16 Bionic chip

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 8 with three new models could be unveiled at the event
  • The event will be streamed live from the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino
  • Apple could release iOS 16 and watchOS 9 at the September 7 event

Apple will host a launch event on September 7 which will be livestreamed via official channels. The Cupertino company has refrained from delving into any details about what we can expect from this event dubbed 'Far Out.' However, it is likely to unveil the much-awaited iPhone 14 series during this event. Rumours surrounding this upcoming event suggest that we might also see new iPad tablets and Watch Series 8 models at the event. The company might also release iOS 16 and watchOS 9, it's upcoming operating system updates for eligible iPhone and Apple Watch models, at the event.

Apple issued invitations to the September 7 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. The company plans to stream the event live from the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on September 7 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

Apple September 7 launch event: What to expect

The highlight of the event is believed to be the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Apple is tipped to unveil the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 7. Reports have suggested that Apple could ditch the 5.4-inch mini form factor for the iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display. In addition, the Pro models are believed to come with the new Apple A16 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, the non-pro variants could be powered by the current-generation A15 Bionic chips. iOS 16, the company's latest version of its iPhone operating system, could also be released during the event.

The Cupertino company tends to unveil other products alongside new iPhone models and it is expected to continue with this trend at this year's event. Apple is tipped to launch the iPad 10.2 (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9 (6th generation), and iPad Pro 11 (4th generation) during this event. The low-end iPad model could feature an Apple A14 chip and a USB Type-C port. On the other hand, the iPad Pro models are believed to be powered by M2 chips.

Three new Apple Watch Series 8 models are said to be in the works as well. The standard one is likely to come with new features for women's health and a body temperature sensor. This model is expected to sport a similar design to the Watch Series 7. A Pro model is supposedly planned that may be aimed at sports enthusiasts. An affordable Apple Watch SE model could also make its debut. The Cupertino company is expected to release watchOS 9 during the event which will run on the company's recently Apple Watch models.

Comments

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, iPad, iOS 16, watchOS 9
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 14 Launch: Apple Sends Invite for September 7 'Far Out' Event, Here's What to Expect
