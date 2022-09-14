Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu Scores Suggest 19 Percent Improvement Over Predecessors

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu Scores Suggest 19 Percent Improvement Over Predecessors

The iPhone 14 Pro scored 9,78,147 points and the iPhone 14 Pro Max scored 9,72,936 points.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 September 2022 11:50 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu Scores Suggest 19 Percent Improvement Over Predecessors

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro scores marginally more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro series pack Apple's new A16 Bionic SoC
  • It has a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU
  • There is a new 16-core Neural Engine

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu scores have been revealed and they suggest that the phones have got about a 19 percent increase in the overall performance as compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro models are the two handsets in the latest Apple flagship that are powered by the A16 Bionic SoC. The other two models, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, pack last year's A15 Bionic with a slightly faster GPU.

As per the AnTuTu scores shared by the benchmarking platform on Weibo, the iPhone 14 Pro scored 9,78,147 points and the iPhone 14 Pro Max scored 9,72,936 points. The platform says that both are the top-of-the-line models equipped with 6GB of RAM and 1TB internal storage. These scores translate to an overall performance increase of 18.8 percent.

The iPhone 14 Pro scored 2,46,572 points in CPU performance and 4,08,723 points in GPU performance. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max scored 2,41,999 points in CPU and 4,03,717 points in GPU performance. The CPU performance is said to have increased by 17 percent and the GPU performance has increased by 28 percent, which could be noted as the highest GPU performance improvement in recent years, the platform says.

At the ‘Far Out' launch event, Apple said that its new in-house A16 Bionic SoC has two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The new 6-core CPU is claimed to be up to 40 percent faster than the competition. The A16 Bionic SoC also features an accelerated 5-core GPU with a claimed 50 percent higher memory bandwidth.

There is a new 16-core Neural Engine that is said to be capable of carrying out nearly 17 trillion operations per second. Furthermore, Apple says that the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and image signal processor work together to support the new camera hardware and perform up to 4 trillion operations per photo.

As per the AnTuTu list, the iPad Pro 5 (12.9-inch) has the highest score of 12,04,920 followed by iPad Pro 5 (11-inch), and iPad Air 5 in the iOS list. In the Android department, the ROG Phone 6 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC has the highest score of 11,10,172 making it the most powerful smartphone on the AnTuTu listing.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple, AnTuTu
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu Scores Suggest 19 Percent Improvement Over Predecessors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  2. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers Launched in India: Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra First Impressions: Checking All the Boxes
  6. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Unveiled Ahead of September 14 Launch
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  9. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  10. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headphones With 22-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A32 Receives Price Cuts in India, Now Available for as Low as Rs. 18,500
  3. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop With 10.5-Inch Display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. JP Morgan Looking to Hire Crypto, Metaverse Specialist Amid Web3 Boom
  5. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu Scores Suggest 19 Percent Improvement Over Predecessors
  7. National Cinema Day Postponed to September 23, Movie Tickets Priced at Rs. 75
  8. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  9. Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Reunite for a Grand 1920s Hollywood Party
  10. Twitter Shareholders Approve Elon Musk's Takeover Deal Ahead of Upcoming Legal Battle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.