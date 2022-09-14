iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu scores have been revealed and they suggest that the phones have got about a 19 percent increase in the overall performance as compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro models are the two handsets in the latest Apple flagship that are powered by the A16 Bionic SoC. The other two models, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, pack last year's A15 Bionic with a slightly faster GPU.

As per the AnTuTu scores shared by the benchmarking platform on Weibo, the iPhone 14 Pro scored 9,78,147 points and the iPhone 14 Pro Max scored 9,72,936 points. The platform says that both are the top-of-the-line models equipped with 6GB of RAM and 1TB internal storage. These scores translate to an overall performance increase of 18.8 percent.

The iPhone 14 Pro scored 2,46,572 points in CPU performance and 4,08,723 points in GPU performance. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max scored 2,41,999 points in CPU and 4,03,717 points in GPU performance. The CPU performance is said to have increased by 17 percent and the GPU performance has increased by 28 percent, which could be noted as the highest GPU performance improvement in recent years, the platform says.

At the ‘Far Out' launch event, Apple said that its new in-house A16 Bionic SoC has two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The new 6-core CPU is claimed to be up to 40 percent faster than the competition. The A16 Bionic SoC also features an accelerated 5-core GPU with a claimed 50 percent higher memory bandwidth.

There is a new 16-core Neural Engine that is said to be capable of carrying out nearly 17 trillion operations per second. Furthermore, Apple says that the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and image signal processor work together to support the new camera hardware and perform up to 4 trillion operations per photo.

As per the AnTuTu list, the iPad Pro 5 (12.9-inch) has the highest score of 12,04,920 followed by iPad Pro 5 (11-inch), and iPad Air 5 in the iOS list. In the Android department, the ROG Phone 6 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC has the highest score of 11,10,172 making it the most powerful smartphone on the AnTuTu listing.