Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 16 Found to Have References of Always on Display Capability That May Come With iPhone 14 Pro Models: Report

iOS 16 Found to Have References of Always-on Display Capability That May Come With iPhone 14 Pro Models: Report

Apple engineers may be able to test the feature on the iPhone 13 Pro models, though it would be available for public use on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 June 2022 11:03 IST
iOS 16 Found to Have References of Always-on Display Capability That May Come With iPhone 14 Pro Models: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduced a revamped Lock Screen on iOS 16

Highlights
  • iOS 16 is said to have frameworks for backlight management
  • iPhone 14 Pro models may come with a refresh rate of as low as 1Hz
  • Lower refresh rate could help bring always-on display capability

iOS 16 is found to have evidence for an always-on display capability, according to a report. The feature could be limited to the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and is speculated to work similar to the always-on display available on the recent Apple Watch models. However, Apple did not talk about the always-on display capability at the time of announcing iOS 16 earlier this week. The new operating system, though, overhauls the lock screen experience that could set the pitch for the feature.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, iOS 16 contains multiple references to indicate the presence of an always-on display. The operating system is said to have three new frameworks that are related to backlight management of the iPhone's display.

Apple is expected to consider backlight management as a key aspect to enable the always-on display feature.

Each of the three frameworks in question is said to include references to an always-on display capability. The frameworks are also used by different components of iOS 16, including Lock Screen, 9to5Mac reports.

The fresh iOS release is also found to have references to an always-on display within the Springboard, which is a standard system application that manages the new Lock Screen of the iPhone. The application is also used to manage the home screen and other tasks including launching and bootstrapping different apps on the device.

In addition to the references, 9to5Mac has spotted some hidden flags within iOS 16 that Apple engineers could use to enable the always-on capability.

The engineers could notably be able to test the always-on display feature on the iPhone 13 Pro models before the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the feature is likely to be limited to the new models for public usage.

One of the technical reasons for Apple to make the always-on display capability limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models is the requirement of a lower refresh rate. The iPhone 13 Pro models have a variable refresh rate that can scale to as low as 10Hz. In contrast, the recent Apple Watch models have a display that can go down to a 1Hz refresh rate. This helps preserve some battery while offering the always-on display capability.

Apple may introduce new displays on the iPhone 14 Pro models with support for running 1Hz refresh rate in certain circumstances to help users enable always-on display alongside getting an adequate battery life.

Few days before the iOS 16 announcement, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicated the availability of the always-on lock screen for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Gurman also mentioned that the feature would be available in iOS 16 but not for the existing iPhone models.

While unveiling iOS 16, Apple did showcase support for widgets and new notification styles on the revamped Lock Screen that we can safely expect to be a part of the always-on display capability. The recent Apple Watch models also keep widgets and other screen elements visible through the always-on display feature.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 16, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, always on display, Apple, iOS
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Big Tech Urges US Administration to Provide Relief to ‘Documented Dreamers’ as Country Faces Low Unemployment
Moto G32 India Launch Tipped, May Feature Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

iOS 16 Found to Have References of Always-on Display Capability That May Come With iPhone 14 Pro Models: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE Will Not Receive iOS 16
  2. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  3. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Details
  5. Tecno Spark 9 Pro With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  6. Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
  7. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  8. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  9. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  10. All You Need to Know About Ms. Marvel, the New Marvel Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 12 Series Phone With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to Get Higher Storage Capacity, Launch Price Tipped: Report
  3. Tesla EVs to Source Battery Supply From BYD, Confirms Executive Vice President of Chinese Company
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy A72 Getting June 2022 Android Security Update: Report
  5. NASA to Launch 3 Rockets From Australia for Scientific Research Starting June 26
  6. BTC Stays Stuck to $31,000-Mark, Most Altcoins Show Movement Towards Recovery
  7. Moto G32 India Launch Tipped, May Feature Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  8. iOS 16 Found to Have References of Always-on Display Capability That May Come With iPhone 14 Pro Models: Report
  9. Big Tech Urges US Administration to Provide Relief to ‘Documented Dreamers’ as Country Faces Low Unemployment
  10. Twitter Said to Prepare for Most Ambitious Quarter as Company Aims to Add 13 Million Daily Active Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.