Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. A new listing for a handset called iPhone 15,3 is likely to belong to the newly launched iPhone 14 Pro Max. In comparison with the iPhone 13 Pro Max (which is listed on the benchmarking website with the model ID iPhone 14,3), the company's latest handset is listed to offer an 8.7 percent improvement in single-core performance, and about 22 percent increase in multi-core performance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, whereas, last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max features an Apple A15 Bionic SoC. The new handset was launched on September 7, during the company's ‘Far Out' event.

The Geekbench listing of the iPhone 15,3 suggests that the handset has scored 1,879 in single-core performance and 4,664 in multi-core performance. Since, the model ID for the iPhone 13 Pro Max is iPhone 14,3 on Geekbench, it is likely that the listing belongs to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In comparison with the Geekbench listing for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max only offers about 8.7 percent improvement in single-core performance, and about 22 percent increase in multi-core performance. The iPhone 13 Pro Max appears with 1,729 score in single-core performance, and 3,831 score in multi-core performance.

During the test, both the handsets were running on the latest iOS 16 operating system, which is yet to be officially released. The purported iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are shown to feature 6GB of RAM. The next-generation iPhone 14 Pro models are powered by an Apple A16 Bionic SoC, and last year's iPhone 13 series is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic SoC.

Apple hosted the ‘Far Out' launch event on September 7. During the event, the Cupertino company launched the iPhone 14 series. As mentioned above, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are powered by an Apple A16 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with always-on display (AoD) feature. During the event, Cupertino-based tech giant claimed that the new Apple A16 Bionic SoC is up to 40 percent faster than the competition.

