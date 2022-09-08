Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max Nearly 9 Percent Faster Than iPhone 13 Pro Max, Geekbench Results Reveal

iPhone 14 Pro Max Nearly 9 Percent Faster Than iPhone 13 Pro Max, Geekbench Results Reveal

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series on September 7, during the company’s ‘Far Out’ event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 September 2022 20:55 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Max Nearly 9 Percent Faster Than iPhone 13 Pro Max, Geekbench Results Reveal

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch display

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max scored 1,879 in single-core performance
  • The new iPhone 14 Pro models feature an A16 Bionic SoC
  • iPhone 13 series is powered by an A15 Bionic SoC

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. A new listing for a handset called iPhone 15,3 is likely to belong to the newly launched iPhone 14 Pro Max. In comparison with the iPhone 13 Pro Max (which is listed on the benchmarking website with the model ID iPhone 14,3), the company's latest handset is listed to offer an 8.7 percent improvement in single-core performance, and about 22 percent increase in multi-core performance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, whereas, last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max features an Apple A15 Bionic SoC. The new handset was launched on September 7, during the company's ‘Far Out' event.

The Geekbench listing of the iPhone 15,3 suggests that the handset has scored 1,879 in single-core performance and 4,664 in multi-core performance. Since, the model ID for the iPhone 13 Pro Max is iPhone 14,3 on Geekbench, it is likely that the listing belongs to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In comparison with the Geekbench listing for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max only offers about 8.7 percent improvement in single-core performance, and about 22 percent increase in multi-core performance. The iPhone 13 Pro Max appears with 1,729 score in single-core performance, and 3,831 score in multi-core performance.

During the test, both the handsets were running on the latest iOS 16 operating system, which is yet to be officially released. The purported iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are shown to feature 6GB of RAM. The next-generation iPhone 14 Pro models are powered by an Apple A16 Bionic SoC, and last year's iPhone 13 series is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic SoC.

Apple hosted the ‘Far Out' launch event on September 7. During the event, the Cupertino company launched the iPhone 14 series. As mentioned above, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are powered by an Apple A16 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with always-on display (AoD) feature. During the event, Cupertino-based tech giant claimed that the new Apple A16 Bionic SoC is up to 40 percent faster than the competition.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Far Out Event, Apple Event
Twitter for Android Adds Support for Sharing Tweets on Instagram Stories, Snapchat: All Details

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Max Nearly 9 Percent Faster Than iPhone 13 Pro Max, Geekbench Results Reveal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  2. "Premium Tears": Memes Erupt As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US
  3. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s the Difference?
  5. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Max Slightly Faster Than iPhone 13 Pro Max: Details
  8. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 4
  9. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  10. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Stake to Be Acquired by Government When Share Price Reaches Rs. 10 or Higher: Report
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Max Nearly 9 Percent Faster Than iPhone 13 Pro Max, Geekbench Results Reveal
  3. Twitter for Android Adds Support for Sharing Tweets on Instagram Stories, Snapchat: All Details
  4. The Good Wife Teaser Trailer: Kajol Leads Hotstar’s Indian Remake of the American Political Drama Series
  5. Mysterious Sony Smartphone With Triple 48-Megapixel Sensors Tipped, Could be New Xperia Pro: Report
  6. Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk Smartwatches with SpO2 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  7. HIVE Blockchain to Consider Mining Other GPU Mineable Coins After Ethereum's 'Merge' Event
  8. OnePlus Tipped to Launch Next-Generation Phone at the End of 2022; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  10. Aar Ya Paar Teaser Trailer: Hotstar Series Follows a Tribal Man Turned Hitman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.