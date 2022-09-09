Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro are equipped with a 48-megapixel ProRAW camera, and ProRAW images captured with the handsets could take up to three times more storage than images clicked with the 12-megapixel ProRAW, according to TheTapeDrive's Steve Moser. The difference in file size was spotted in the code for the company's upcoming iOS 16 update. A 12-megapixel ProRAW image takes up to 25MB storage, while a 48-megapixel ProRAW image is said to occupy 75MB of storage. A YouTuber has also shared a video that shows that a 48-megapixel image using 80.4MB of storage in the Photos app.

TheTapeDrive's Steve Moser shared a screenshot of iOS 16 code via Twitter, which suggests that a 48-megapixel ProRAW image will take 75MB storage and a 12-megapixel ProRAW image will occupy only 25MB storage. This means that the images clicked with the 48-megapixel camera on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro will take up three times the space on the inbuilt storage than the 12-megapixel camera on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 13 series.

Apple ProRAW is codenamed Quadra. "Show Camera control for ProRAW. ProRAW is a 10-bit file that uses the Linear DNG format to retain more information and dynamic range in the file, providing additional flexibility when editing exposure and white balance.” pic.twitter.com/4KLEJoAtqs — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) September 7, 2022

The screenshot shared by Moser also suggests that the ProRAW images on the wide lens at 1x can be saved at 12-megapixel or 48-megapixel. However, images clicked in night mode, with flash, and macro will always be saved at a lower resolution of 12-megapixel. Additionally, a video by YouTuber Sara Dietschy shows a 48-megapixel image in the Photos app with a file size of 80.4MB and 6,048x8,064 pixels resolution.

To recall, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro during the company's ‘Far Out' launch event on September 7.

The iPhone 14 Pro models have been launched in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The handsets sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephone lens. The primary camera gets an f/1.78 aperture lens, second generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS), seven-element lens, and 100 percent focus pixel. It is also capable of recording 4K videos at up to 60fps. At the front, the handsets get a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture.