iPhone 14 series is said to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Cupertino company has not yet unveiled the design of this upcoming series. However, an alleged live video of the iPhone 14 Pro has seemingly surfaced. It showcases a new option that will allow iPhone 14 Pro users to toggle between a split pill-shaped hole-punch cutout and a unified pill cutout. It was recently tipped that Apple will turn off the pixels on the display between the two cutouts to make it appears as a single notch.

An alleged iPhone 14 Pro video is being circulated on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and shows the rumoured pill-shaped notch in use. The alleged video shows that the iPhone 14 Pro will come with an option that will allow users to switch between a unified pill notch or a split pill-shaped hole-punch cutout.

A recent report suggested that Apple might turn off pixels between the two cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This feature is believed to be possible due to the OLED displays used in the Pro models.

Apple is reportedly planning to use the single unibrow-like pill-shaped cutout in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to display privacy indicators. These indicators are expected to notify users when the camera and microphone are in use. Apple is believed to have redesigned the Camera app by moving some of the controls on either side of the unified pill shape.

Apple is set to host its 'Far Out' launch event on September 7. We can expect the reveal of the iPhone 14 series at this event. It is believed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with the new Apple A16 Bionic chip, whereas the standard iPhone 14 variants will use the older A15 Bionic chip.