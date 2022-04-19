Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Allegedly Getting Lightning Connector Upgrade for USB 3.0 Speed: Report

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Allegedly Getting Lightning Connector Upgrade for USB 3.0 Speed: Report

The tipster suggests the main reason for Apple sticking with the Lightning connector is money.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 19 April 2022 19:22 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Allegedly Getting Lightning Connector Upgrade for USB 3.0 Speed: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro series will reportedly come with a lightning connector

Highlights
  • Faster Lightning connectors could come to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14
  • Apple makes money by licensing the Lightning connector for accessories
  • The source is not sure about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max already have allegedly been leaked in design schematics, and now it has been suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have upgraded Lightning connectors that can support USB 3.0 speed. This news, if accurate, might disappoint people hoping that Apple would move to the universal USB Type-C standard for future iPhones, as it has done with some high-end iPad models. Apple has also been widely rumoured to be planning to drop ports entirely and go all-wireless for future iPhone models.

The Lightning connector seen on current iPhones operates at USB 2.0 speed (480Mbps), but Apple engineers are reportedly working on upgrading that to USB 3.0 speed (5Gbps) for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as per Apple tipster iDropNews. Interestingly, the same source had claimed that iPhone 14 Pro would feature a USB Type-C port last year, which could indicate a change of plans or a misunderstanding based on speed.

The report also points out that Apple makes a lot of money licensing the Lightning connector to third-party manufacturers who produce cables, adapters, and various other accessories. This could be the single biggest reason that Apple will not drop it in favour of the common USB standard for iPhones in the near future.

However, there is demand for higher performance. Apple switched to USB Type-C for its iPad Pro lineup and with up to 1TB of storage on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, faster data transfers would be appreciated. The source goes on to say that it will be at least two more generations before Apple can achieve its vision of a portless phone that can transfer data at high speeds wirelessly, using future versions of the MagSafe accessory standard.

The source is not yet sure whether the more affordable iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will also have the same high-speed lightning connector, or whether Apple will use this to give its Pro devices an edge.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, iOS, Apple
Bang & Olufsen Unveils Beoplay EX TWS Earbuds with Adaptive ANC, Sales Begin in May
OnePlus 10R 5G Teased to Feature 120Hz Fluid Display, Nord CE 2 Lite Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Allegedly Getting Lightning Connector Upgrade for USB 3.0 Speed: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  5. Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25, Specifications Teased
  6. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  7. Yamaha YH-L700A Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch
  9. Airtel Reduced Amazon Prime Membership Validity With Postpaid Plans
  10. Motorola Moto E32 Design Revealed in New Renders
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series CPUs for Business Laptops Announced, Promising Performance and Security
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G Teased to Feature 120Hz Fluid Display, Nord CE 2 Lite Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Allegedly Getting Lightning Connector Upgrade for USB 3.0 Speed: Report
  4. Bang & Olufsen Unveils Beoplay EX TWS Earbuds with Adaptive ANC, Sales Begin in May
  5. Thailand's Power Giant Gulf Energy Confirms Investment in Binance US
  6. Netflix Reveals Exploding Kittens TV Series and Game
  7. Airtel Postpaid Plans Revise Amazon Prime Membership to Six Months
  8. Vivo Y33T and Vivo Y33s Price Drop in India, New Price and Details Inside
  9. Apple's App Tracking Transparency Framework Isn't Foolproof, Allowing Developers to Still Track Users: Study
  10. Realme Narzo 50a Prime Teased Ahead of India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.