Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts Could Show as Single, Contiguous Pill During Use

Apple may be working on a way to display its rumoured display cutouts more uniformly when the phone is in use.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 31 August 2022 22:02 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts Could Show as Single, Contiguous Pill During Use

Apple is tipped to do away with the large display notch for the first time since the iPhone X

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max are tipped to sport new display cutouts
  • The display cutouts are expected to replace the large display notch
  • Apple is yet of officially reveal plans for a unified display cutout

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — Apple's upcoming high-end smartphone models — could sport display cutouts that appear as a single, contiguous pill when the phone is in use, according to a report. Over the past year, several leaks and reports have tipped Apple to replace the notch on its smartphones with a hole and pill shaped cutout. The latest report suggests that the Cupertino company's upcoming smartphones could display both cutouts as one long pill when the display is turned on.

According to a report by MacRumors citing an anonymous tipster, the display cutouts on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will appear as a unified pill when the phone is in use. Instead of displaying a hole punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout, Apple is tipped to turn off the pixels on teh display located between both the cutouts — thanks to the handset's OLED displays.

Meanwhile, the report also states that rumours on Chinese social media, said to have come from Foxconn employees with knowledge of the manufacturing process, suggest the company will opt for a single pill design when the smartphone is in use.

While Apple is yet to announce any details regarding a redesigned display, including new cutouts for the upcoming iPhone Pro models, tipsters and industry analysts have repeatedly suggested that the company's smartphones could see a new design for the first time since Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2017. 

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to debut alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max next week, according to reports. The company announced its upcoming "Far out" event will take place on September 7. The event will be streamed live from the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and Apple is also tipped to launch new iPad models along with its Watch Series 8 at the event.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple
Department of Telecom Seeks TRAI's Views on Regulating OTT Services Like WhatsApp: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts Could Show as Single, Contiguous Pill During Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  2. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  3. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  5. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  6. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  7. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts May Show as Unified Pill During Use: Report
  9. Heart of Phantom Galaxy Captured by NASA’s Webb Telescope: See Image
  10. Seven Upcoming WhatsApp Features to Look Out For
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts Could Show as Single, Contiguous Pill During Use
  2. Department of Telecom Seeks TRAI's Views on Regulating OTT Services Like WhatsApp: Report
  3. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold With 17-Inch Foldable Display Launched: All Details
  4. Redmi Pad 4G Bags China 3C Certification, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Details
  5. WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports
  6. Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  7. Oppo Find N2 Will Not Have Crease Issues on Its Folding Display: Pete Lau
  8. Samsung Foldable Phone With Expandable, Wrappable Display Seen in New Patent Filing: Report
  9. NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Rare Ring Phenomenon Around Star 5,600 Light-Years Away
  10. Zomato Begins Testing Intercity Legends Feature for Food Delivery Across States in Gurugram, South Delhi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.