iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — Apple's upcoming high-end smartphone models — could sport display cutouts that appear as a single, contiguous pill when the phone is in use, according to a report. Over the past year, several leaks and reports have tipped Apple to replace the notch on its smartphones with a hole and pill shaped cutout. The latest report suggests that the Cupertino company's upcoming smartphones could display both cutouts as one long pill when the display is turned on.

According to a report by MacRumors citing an anonymous tipster, the display cutouts on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will appear as a unified pill when the phone is in use. Instead of displaying a hole punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout, Apple is tipped to turn off the pixels on teh display located between both the cutouts — thanks to the handset's OLED displays.

Meanwhile, the report also states that rumours on Chinese social media, said to have come from Foxconn employees with knowledge of the manufacturing process, suggest the company will opt for a single pill design when the smartphone is in use.

While Apple is yet to announce any details regarding a redesigned display, including new cutouts for the upcoming iPhone Pro models, tipsters and industry analysts have repeatedly suggested that the company's smartphones could see a new design for the first time since Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2017.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to debut alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max next week, according to reports. The company announced its upcoming "Far out" event will take place on September 7. The event will be streamed live from the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and Apple is also tipped to launch new iPad models along with its Watch Series 8 at the event.