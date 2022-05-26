iPhone 14 Pro's high-quality concept renders have been revealed by a reliable graphic designer. These alleged renders offer a detailed look at the front and back panels along with the four expected colour options. They appear to be similar to the CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro that leaked earlier this year in April. These supposed renders corroborate the claims that suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro models would sport a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout in the front instead of the notch featured on the iPhone 13 Pro series.

The highly-detailed design renders of the iPhone 14 Pro were shared by graphic designer Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) in collaboration with Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) of the Front Page Tech channel on YouTube. It offers a clear look at the pill-shaped hole-punch slot on the display for the TrueDepth camera. The smartphone appears to sport slimmer bezels that should give the phone a slightly larger screen size than the iPhone 13 Pro.

According to a past report, Apple is said to fit a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup that is a significant jump from the 12-megapixel wide-angle sensors in the iPhone 13 series. These alleged renders offer a glimpse at the new sensor and the upgraded rear camera module. Furthermore, they suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro will arrive in Graphite, Gold, Purple, and Silver colours.

The Cupertino company has not shared any information about this upcoming lineup. However, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been hinted to sport slightly larger displays than their predecessors. These handsets have been tipped to launch during an upcoming Apple event on September 13. The report further adds that the iPhone 14 Pro will start from $1,099 (roughly Rs. 85,000) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be priced beginning from $1,199 (roughly Rs. 93,000). Both of these handsets are expected to pack an Apple A16 SoC.