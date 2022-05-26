Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options

iPhone 14 Pro is said to feature an upgraded 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 26 May 2022 15:09 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options

Photo Credit: Front Page Tech/ Ian Zelbo

The iPhone 14 Pro is said to arrive in Graphite, Gold, Purple, and Silver colours

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro is expected to launch in September this year
  • This handset could be powered by an Apple A16 SoC
  • The iPhone 14 Pro is said to sport a larger display than its predecessors

iPhone 14 Pro's high-quality concept renders have been revealed by a reliable graphic designer. These alleged renders offer a detailed look at the front and back panels along with the four expected colour options. They appear to be similar to the CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro that leaked earlier this year in April. These supposed renders corroborate the claims that suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro models would sport a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout in the front instead of the notch featured on the iPhone 13 Pro series.

The highly-detailed design renders of the iPhone 14 Pro were shared by graphic designer Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) in collaboration with Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) of the Front Page Tech channel on YouTube. It offers a clear look at the pill-shaped hole-punch slot on the display for the TrueDepth camera. The smartphone appears to sport slimmer bezels that should give the phone a slightly larger screen size than the iPhone 13 Pro.

According to a past report, Apple is said to fit a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup that is a significant jump from the 12-megapixel wide-angle sensors in the iPhone 13 series. These alleged renders offer a glimpse at the new sensor and the upgraded rear camera module. Furthermore, they suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro will arrive in Graphite, Gold, Purple, and Silver colours.

The Cupertino company has not shared any information about this upcoming lineup. However, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been hinted to sport slightly larger displays than their predecessors. These handsets have been tipped to launch during an upcoming Apple event on September 13. The report further adds that the iPhone 14 Pro will start from $1,099 (roughly Rs. 85,000) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be priced beginning from $1,199 (roughly Rs. 93,000). Both of these handsets are expected to pack an Apple A16 SoC.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Andreessen Horowitz Launches Fresh $4.5 Billion Crypto Fund Despite Market Dip

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  2. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  4. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June
  6. Kia Says EV6 Bookings Opened in India, Only 100 Units Available
  7. LG 2022 OLED TV Lineup, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3-inch) Review: The Price of Portability
  9. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
  10. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Variant Reportedly Launching Soon
  2. Nvidia Says Sales of Video Game Chips to Decline in Current Quarter Due to COVID-19
  3. Vivo T2X Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  5. Andreessen Horowitz Launches Fresh $4.5 Billion Crypto Fund Despite Market Dip
  6. Google Cybersecurity Expert Links Russian Hackers to New Website Leaks Related to Brexit
  7. Astronomers Discover Hidden Trove of Massive Black Holes, Can Help Understand the Milky Way’s Origin
  8. Do Kwon's Terra Revival Proposal Wins Community Vote Despite Early Criticism
  9. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Quad Speakers Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. NFT Project ‘Moonbirds’ Under Hack Attack, Digital Collectibles Worth $1.5 Stolen So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.