Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issue: Early Owners Complain of Slow Response

iPhone 14 Pro smartphones come with 48-megapixel main cameras.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 20 September 2022 14:53 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issue: Early Owners Complain of Slow Response

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro series was launched globally earlier this month

Highlights
  • Problem persist if Camera app in running in the background
  • Restarting the iPhone cannot fix the problem permanently
  • iPhone 14 Pro series also had problems with camera in the past

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users have been reportedly complaining about camera issues lately. In the latest development, some are said to have claimed that the camera app on their handsets is taking some time to open. This problem builds on the earlier one in which a few early owners of the newly-launched smartphones claimed that their camera shakes and makes noises in third-party apps. Apple included new camera hardware, including a new 48-megapixel main sensor, in the iPhone 14 Pro series of smartphones.

Macrumors reports that multiple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users have complained that the camera app was taking four to five seconds to open after the Camera app icon was tapped. The problem seems to appear when the app is running in the background. Reportedly, the problem “doesn't appear if the Camera app has been manually closed and reopened, or after a software restart.”

Furthermore, this problem is faced by users in photo mode and “does not appear to happen when the Camera app is set to video mode.” Interestingly, the problem appears to be limited to the Camera app and does not affect third-party camera apps, the report claims. The recently-released iOS 16.0.1 update does not seem to have a fix for the issue. Neither restarting the iPhone nor factory resetting the device offer a permanent solution, Macrumors says.

In a recent development, users of the iPhone 14 Pro models took to Reddit to complain that the rear camera setup on their new smartphones violently shakes and makes noises when used with third-party camera apps like Snapchat and Instagram. The users, however, did not face any issues with Apple's native camera app. The company is reported to issue a fix for the problem next week.

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max come with a 48-megapixel main camera sensor with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation — one of the main upgrades included in the flagship series this year. These updates come with an improved Cinematic Mode as well as new modes such as Action Mode and Photonic Engine.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Mismatched Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for September 21

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issue: Early Owners Complain of Slow Response
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. Infinix Zero 55 QLED, X3 50 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  4. Vivo V25 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  5. iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issue: Early Owners Complain of Slow Response
  6. Lava Blaze Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  7. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  8. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Sale Dates Tipped
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issue: Early Owners Complain of Slow Response
  2. Mismatched Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for September 21
  3. NASA's InSight Mars Lander Records Vibrations of Space Rocks' Impact on Mars Surface: All Details
  4. Bitcoin Claws Back to $19,300 While Ether Begins Week Post 'Merge' on a High
  5. Google Sued by Online Gaming Firm Winzo for Its New Gaming Policy Involving Real-Money Games
  6. Vivo X90 Pro+ Tipped to Support 100W Fast Charging, 1-Inch Primary Camera Sensor: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A14 Reportedly Enter Testing Phase
  8. Lava Blaze Pro With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Kiwi Farms Hacked After Cloudflare, DDoS-Guard Drop Protection; Usernames Passwords Stolen
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Camera Rattling Bug Fix to Be Rolled Out By Apple Next Week: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.