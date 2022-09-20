iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issue: Early Owners Complain of Slow Response

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users have been reportedly complaining about camera issues lately. In the latest development, some are said to have claimed that the camera app on their handsets is taking some time to open. This problem builds on the earlier one in which a few early owners of the newly-launched smartphones claimed that their camera shakes and makes noises in third-party apps. Apple included new camera hardware, including a new 48-megapixel main sensor, in the iPhone 14 Pro series of smartphones.

Macrumors reports that multiple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users have complained that the camera app was taking four to five seconds to open after the Camera app icon was tapped. The problem seems to appear when the app is running in the background. Reportedly, the problem “doesn't appear if the Camera app has been manually closed and reopened, or after a software restart.”

Furthermore, this problem is faced by users in photo mode and “does not appear to happen when the Camera app is set to video mode.” Interestingly, the problem appears to be limited to the Camera app and does not affect third-party camera apps, the report claims. The recently-released iOS 16.0.1 update does not seem to have a fix for the issue. Neither restarting the iPhone nor factory resetting the device offer a permanent solution, Macrumors says.

In a recent development, users of the iPhone 14 Pro models took to Reddit to complain that the rear camera setup on their new smartphones violently shakes and makes noises when used with third-party camera apps like Snapchat and Instagram. The users, however, did not face any issues with Apple's native camera app. The company is reported to issue a fix for the problem next week.

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max come with a 48-megapixel main camera sensor with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation — one of the main upgrades included in the flagship series this year. These updates come with an improved Cinematic Mode as well as new modes such as Action Mode and Photonic Engine.