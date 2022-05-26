Technology News
  iPhone 14 Development Reportedly Delayed Due to China Lockdowns; 14 Pro Likely to Sport Always On Display

iPhone 14 Development Reportedly Delayed Due to China Lockdowns; 14 Pro Likely to Sport Always On Display

One of the iPhone 14 series models is reportedly at least three weeks behind schedule.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 26 May 2022 13:50 IST
iPhone 14 Development Reportedly Delayed Due to China Lockdowns; 14 Pro Likely to Sport Always On Display

Photo Credit: Front Page Tech/ Ian Zelbo

Apple iPhone 14 series could be unveiled during an event in September

  • Apple might take an $8 billion revenue hit due to the delay
  • The entire supply chain in China has been affected by Covid lockdowns
  • The iPhone 14 Pro’s display is expected to drop to a refresh rate of 1Hz

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 series alongside the AirPods Pro 2 and new Apple Watches at an upcoming event in September. However, these plans have reportedly taken a hit. A new report has suggested that Apple suppliers in China are behind the development schedule for the iPhone 14 series due to Covid lockdowns across the country. In related news, the iPhone 14 Pro has been tipped to feature an upgraded ProMotion display panel, which might be able to support the Always On Display feature.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Apple has asked the iPhone 14 series suppliers in China to speed up development in order to keep on schedule for manufacturing. Foxconn and Pegatron are reportedly the two major suppliers for the upcoming iPhone lineup. Luxshare Precision has also supposedly bagged some orders to supply two of the four iPhone 14 series models. The report claims that these manufacturers are being negatively affected by the delay in the re-opening of factories in China, especially in and around Shanghai, due to Covid lockdowns. If this delay disrupts the manufacturing schedule, Apple is estimated to lose up to $8 billion (roughly Rs. 62,097 crore) in revenue.

Usually, all new iPhone models are said to reach the engineering verification test (EVT) stage by June. The report claims that at least one of the iPhone 14 series models is lagging at least three weeks behind. Apple had expected to enter the production stage by late August or early September. However, the entire supply chain in China is still supposedly recovering from the effects of the lockdowns.

In related news, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young has claimed in a tweet that the iPhone 14 Pro is likely to feature an upgraded ProMotion display panel, which is said to drop to 1Hz refresh rate. This might allow this handset to support the Always On Display feature and offer an improved battery life. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro lineup's ProMotion display supports refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
