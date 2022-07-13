iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report

iPhone 14 series has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. The upcoming lineup could include four models —iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max— and they are expected to go official sometime in September this year. Now, a report suggests that the vanilla iPhone 14 would be $100 (roughly Rs. 7,900) more expensive than its predecessor — iPhone 13. Apple's entire supply chain is reportedly witnessing price increases. The iPhone 14 is expected to sport a 6.1-inch screen size and is said to sport a 3,279mAh cell. The phone could be powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip.

As per a report by The Sun, the iPhone 14 will debut with higher prices than the previous iPhone 13 model. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives was quoted by the publication as saying "We believe a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14". He added that prices have been rising across the supply chain and Apple may pass the costs to consumers.

The increase in production, component costs, and exchange rates would suggest a price rise may be necessary, said another analyst Ben Wood from CCS Insight. "But given the cost of living head-winds Apple may decide that increasing prices could be counterproductive", he added.

Currently, the price of iPhone 13 starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 63,700) in the US for the base 128GB storage model. It was unveiled in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 79,900, Rs. 89,900, and Rs. 1,09,900 for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, respectively. If the new report turns out to be true, the iPhone 14 could cost around Rs. 90,000 in India.

The iPhone 13 mini was the cheapest model in the previous series with price starting at Rs. 69,900 for the base 128GB storage model. It costs, Rs. 79,900, and Rs. 99,900 for the 256GB, and 512GB storage options, respectively.