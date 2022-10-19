Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Plus Production Said to Be Cut by Apple as Company Re Evaluates Demand: All Details

iPhone 14 Plus Production Said to Be Cut by Apple as Company Re-Evaluates Demand: All Details

iPhone 14 Plus is part of a new lineup announced on September 7 positioned as a cheaper alternative to its more expensive iPhone Pro models.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters |  Updated: 19 October 2022 14:31 IST
iPhone 14 Plus Production Said to Be Cut by Apple as Company Re-Evaluates Demand: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

The move comes at a time when the global smartphone market has been softening

Highlights
  • One manufacturer in China told to immediately halt production
  • Apple dropped its plan to increase production of the new iPhone models
  • Global smartphone market has shrunk 9 percent year-on-year in Q3

Apple is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.

The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report.

The move comes at a time when the global smartphone market has been softening, shrinking 9 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, according to estimates from data research firm Canalys, which expects weak demand over the next six to nine months.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone 14 Plus, part of a new lineup announced on September 7, is positioned as a cheaper alternative to its more expensive iPhone Pro models and started being shipped to customers on October 7. The iPhone 14 series comprises four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are the smaller models, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the ones aimed at those who prefer larger screens.

The series also includes the first iPhone Pro handsets that feature a redesign on the front since the debut of the iPhone X. Apple's famous notch has been replaced by a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout that has the front camera and sophisticated Face ID technology.

Last month, Apple dropped its plan to increase production of the new iPhone models as an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Plus, Apple
Apple Predicted to Launch a Foldable iPad in 2024 Before a Foldable iPhone: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Plus Production Said to Be Cut by Apple as Company Re-Evaluates Demand: All Details
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best Offers on Mid-Range Laptops
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  4. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  5. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  6. Apple TV 4K (2022) With Better Performance, HDR10+ Support Launched in India
  7. Redmi Note 12 Series Listing Spotted Online Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Black Adam Review Roundup: Worth the Hype?
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A24 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Feature 90Hz AMOLED Display
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Receiving OTA Update With Jio True 5G Support: Report
  3. Adobe 3D Content Creation Tools for the Metaverse, Video Games Launched: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 13 Pro Render Leaked Online, Hints at Leica Branded Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Teased Ahead of Launch in India: All Details
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India: Reports
  8. Eleven More Deaths Linked to Crashes Involving Vehicles With Automated Technology, US Government Data Shows
  9. Oppo Find N Flip Specifications Tipped, May Get 4,300mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  10. Netflix Beats Estimates to Reverse Subscriber Slump, Says Ad-Supported Plan to Attract 4.5 Million Subscribers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.