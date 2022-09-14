iPhone 14 series, which comprises the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, went on pre-order in India last week. Interested buyers can pre-book their favourite models/ variants from various online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma as well as Reliance Digital, and offline Apple authorised stores. The company has announced various bank offers as well as instant discounts on the new smartphones. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models were launched globally, including in India, last week.

Now searching for a model and a variant that suits your pocket could be a hassle. We know how difficult it is to switch tabs on your internet browser and select the best deal for you. We have done the heavy lifting for you and here are the prices of all models and variants of the recently-launched iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 14 price, offers on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital

The iPhone 14 is launched in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) Red colour options. You can purchase 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage options. All of them, including the Pro models, get 6GB of RAM, as per a report.

The iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage variant gets a price tag of Rs. 89,900 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,09,900. You can avail Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on HDFC Credit Card transaction, up to Rs. 16,500 off on exchange, or purchase it on EMI starting at Rs. 3,817.

The iPhone 14 variants are equally priced at Croma, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital. Flipkart is offering the same Rs. 5,000 cashback. You can also purchase the handset with 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you purchase it during the Big Billion Days Sale 2022, you will get “a surprise cashback coupon”. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 22,000 in exchange for an old phone. Croma is also offering Rs. 5,000 cashback and Reliance Digital does not have the 128GB model at the time of writing this story.

iPhone 14 Plus price, offers on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital

It is to be noted that the iPhone 14 Plus is available for pre-booking, but it will go on sale on October 7 and not on September 16 like other models. It is not listed on Croma and Reliance Digital at the time of writing this story. The iPhone 14 Plus is also offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. They are priced at Rs. 89,900, Rs. 99,900, and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively, on both Amazon and Flipkart. The offers on this model remain the same as the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 Pro price, offers on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital

The iPhone 14 Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. They are priced at Rs. 1,29,990, Rs. 1,39,990, Rs. 1,59,990, and Rs. 1,79,990, respectively. They will be available for purchase in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black colour options.

However, not all variants and colour options are currently listed on the e-commerce websites. Amazon only shows the 512GB and 1TB options in Deep Purple, Gold, and Space Black colour options. There is a flat Rs. 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Credit Card transactions and up to Rs. 16,500 off on exchange.

Flipkart has all models listed for pre-order. It is offering up to Rs. 22,000 in exchange for an old phone alongside Rs. 4,000 instant cashback on HDFC Credit Card transactions. Croma and Reliance Digital are also offering the same Rs. 4,000 cashback, but there is no 1TB option listed.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price, offers on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. They are priced at Rs. 1,39,990, Rs. 1,49,990, Rs. 1,69,990, and Rs. 1,89,990, respectively. The handsets will be available for purchase in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black colour options.

Amazon has listed just the iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB variant in Gold colour option. On Flipkart, you can pre-book phones in all colour options, however, they may not be available in your colour of choice due to limited stock.

The largest selection of pre-booking of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on Croma. Reliance Digital has listed only five models that too in 128GB and 512GB storage options.

The offers on the iPhone 14 Pro Max on these e-commerce websites remain the same as the iPhone 14 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.