iPhone 14 series, which comprises the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are now available for pre-order in India. Interested buyers can pre-book their favourite handset today and it will be available for purchase on various online channels as well as Apple authorised stores. The company has announced various bank offers as well as instant discounts on the new smartphones. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models were launched globally, including in India, earlier this week.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India

The newly launched iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900, and the iPhone 14 Plus pricing starts at Rs. 89,900. They will be available in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) Red colour options.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,900, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,39,900. The Pro models will be sold in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black colourways.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Where to buy, offers

The iPhone 14 series of smartphones can be purchased from online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma.

Croma announced that 50 select customers who pre-book the iPhone 14 on Croma.com will get it delivered on September 16 before 9:30am with a surprise 'Breakfast Hamper'. The store is also offering a flat 15 percent discount on select Apple accessories, AppleCare+ and Protect+.

Meanwhile, online platform Multipl has announced that it will offer a flat 5 percent discount on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Customers will be able to take advantage of an extra 5 percent discount on the soon to-be-launched items on Maple in addition to all website offers, according to the retailer.

The Apple India Online Store states that customers can avail an instant cashback of 5 percent on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and HDFC Credit Card EMI. The offer is limited to a maximum instant cashback amount of Rs. 6,000 on a single order of Rs. 54,900 and above. Instant cashback is available for up to two orders per 90-day period with an eligible card, according to Apple.

