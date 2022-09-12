Technology News
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Capacities Allegedly Revealed

iPhone 14 Pro Max allegedly has nominally less battery as compared to its predecessor.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 September 2022 13:30 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Capacities Allegedly Revealed

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Jamshed Avari

iPhone 14 series was launched recently

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro is said to have the lowest 3,200mAh battery
  • iPhone 14 Plus gets 4,325mAh battery, the report says
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max may have got a 4,323mAh battery

iPhone 14 series battery capacities have been revealed, as per a report. The alleged battery capacities of the handsets suggest a nominal bump in the battery capacities of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and a marginal decrease in the case of iPhone 14 Pro Max. The series was launched last week and Apple recently made the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max available for pre-orders globally. The smartphones will go on sale from September 16.

Citing a Chinese regulatory database, a report by MacRumors suggest that the iPhone 14 has a 3,279mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Plus packs a 4,325mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Pro gets a 3,200mAh battery, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 4,323mAh battery.

As mentioned in our iPhone 14 launch story, Apple does not officially disclose the battery capacities of each model. Third-party teardowns usually reveal the battery capacities of the iPhone models. Apple claims that the iPhone 14 series will be able to deliver more run time as compared to last year's iPhone models. In fact, Apple goes on to say that the iPhone 14 Plus is said to have the best battery life ever in an iPhone.

The report also compares the alleged battery capacities with the older ones. The iPhone 13 mini battery is said to be 2,406mAh, the iPhone 13 allegedly gets 3,227mAh battery, the iPhone 13 Pro is claimed to have a 3,095mAh battery, and the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max is tipped to pack a 4,352mAh battery. Barring iPhone 14 Pro Max, all models of the iPhone 14 series have larger batteries as compared to their predecessors. There is an alleged nominal decrease in battery capacity of the top-of-the-line model.

Numbers may not be that important in current scenarios as OEMs now rely on software optimisation to get the most out of the batteries. In addition, the fast charging support also helps in juicing up the batteries quickly. Apple said at the ‘Far Out' launch event that the iPhone 14 series of smartphones offer better battery life than their predecessors. We'll test the claims in our review later.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple
