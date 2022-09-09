Apple's iPhone 14 series — comprising the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature 6GB of RAM, as per a report. However, the type of memory used on the latest iPhone 14 series uses is currently unknown. The Cupertino-based tech giant doesn't advertise the RAM type and capacity on its phones. The iPhone 14 Pro models were previously rumoured to feature 6GB of LPDRR5 RAM, and the non-Pro iPhone 14 models were said to sport 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

According to a report by MacRumors, the latest Xcode 14 beta files confirm that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all equipped with 6GB of RAM. However, the type of RAM available on the newly launched iPhone 14 series is currently unknown.

Last year's vanilla iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini reportedly feature 4GB of RAM, and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are equipped 6GB of RAM. The report further highlights that all four models in the iPhone 13 series uses the LPDDR4X RAM. As previously mentioned, Apple is known for not advertising the RAM capacity and type their smartphones use.

Back in July, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were tipped to feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were rumoured to be equipped with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. A few months earlier, an analyst had stated in March that all models of the iPhone 14 lineup would feature 6GB of RAM, but the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max's LPDDR5 memory would be up to one and a half times faster and up to 30 percent more power efficient.

However at the moment, there is no way to determine whether the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with LPDDR4X RAM, which featured on the iPhone 13 series, or whether the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the newer, faster LPDDR5 RAM. These details are likely to emerge once teardown videos of the device are posted online.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series during the ‘Far Out' launch event on September 7. The iPhone 14 Pro models are powered by the latest Apple A16 Bionic SoC, and the non-Pro iPhone 14 models feature last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoC, but with a few improvements.