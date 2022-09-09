Technology News
iPhone 14 Series Confirmed to Feature 6GB of RAM Across Lineup: All Details

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 series during the ‘Far Out’ launch event on September 7.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 September 2022 23:34 IST
iPhone 14 Series Confirmed to Feature 6GB of RAM Across Lineup: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (pictured) feature Apple A15 Bionic SoC

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 was rumoured to feature 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM
  • Apple doesn't advertise the RAM on its iPhone models
  • The iPhone 14 Pro models feature the A16 Bionic SoC

Apple's iPhone 14 series — comprising the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature 6GB of RAM, as per a report. However, the type of memory used on the latest iPhone 14 series uses is currently unknown. The Cupertino-based tech giant doesn't advertise the RAM type and capacity on its phones. The iPhone 14 Pro models were previously rumoured to feature 6GB of LPDRR5 RAM, and the non-Pro iPhone 14 models were said to sport 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

According to a report by MacRumors, the latest Xcode 14 beta files confirm that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all equipped with 6GB of RAM. However, the type of RAM available on the newly launched iPhone 14 series is currently unknown.

Last year's vanilla iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini reportedly feature 4GB of RAM, and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are equipped 6GB of RAM. The report further highlights that all four models in the iPhone 13 series uses the LPDDR4X RAM. As previously mentioned, Apple is known for not advertising the RAM capacity and type their smartphones use.

Back in July, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were tipped to feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were rumoured to be equipped with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. A few months earlier, an analyst had stated in March that all models of the iPhone 14 lineup would feature 6GB of RAM, but the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max's LPDDR5 memory would be up to one and a half times faster and up to 30 percent more power efficient.

However at the moment, there is no way to determine whether the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with LPDDR4X RAM, which featured on the iPhone 13 series, or whether the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the newer, faster LPDDR5 RAM. These details are likely to emerge once teardown videos of the device are posted online.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series during the ‘Far Out' launch event on September 7. The iPhone 14 Pro models are powered by the latest Apple A16 Bionic SoC, and the non-Pro iPhone 14 models feature last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoC, but with a few improvements.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Very portable and convenient
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 mini, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple Event
Comment
 
 

