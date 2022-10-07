Technology News
iPhone 14 Plus With 6.7-Inch Super Retina XDR Display Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications

iPhone 14 Plus features the same A15 Bionic SoC as the vanilla iPhone 14.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 October 2022 10:45 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 Plus comes in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED colours

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Plus borrows most of its specifications from the iPhone 14
  • It is rated at IP68 for dust and water resistance
  • The iPhone 14 Plus is 7.8mm thin and weighs about 203g

iPhone 14 Plus is finally available in the Indian market starting from Friday. It was the only smartphone from the newly-launched iPhone 14 series that did not go on sale in the country in September. This handset borrows most of its specifications from the vanilla iPhone 14 aside from the significant bump in display size and battery life. Under the hood, it gets the same A15 Bionic SoC that powers the regular iPhone 14. The front and rear camera configurations are also identical.

iPhone 14 Plus price in India, availability

The iPhone 14 Plus can now be purchased from the Apple India online store, Flipkart, and Amazon. It comes in three storage configurations — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB — that are priced at Rs. 89,900, Rs. 99,900, and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively. This Apple smartphone gets Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED colour options.

iPhone 14 Plus specifications, features

This handset gets a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 1,284x2,778 pixels resolution and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The iPhone 14 Plus has a sturdy aluminium design with a Ceramic Shield on the front and a Glass back. It is rated at IP68 for dust and water resistance.

The iPhone 14 Plus gets the A15 Bionic SoC that also powers the regular iPhone 14. The camera configurations of these two smartphones are also identical. There is a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel front TrueDepth camera. These cameras are capable of recording up to 4K videos at 60fps.

It runs on iOS 16 and only offers FaceID as a biometric option. Apple claims that this smartphone's battery can provide up to 26 hours of video playtime compared to the 20 hours of video playback support of the vanilla iPhone 14. Also, the iPhone 14 Plus supports 20W or higher wired charging and up to 15W MagSafe wireless charging. The handset is 7.8mm thin and weighs about 203g, the company claims.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Plus price in India, iPhone 14 Plus specifications, iPhone, Apple
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
