iPhone 14 series was launched globally on Wednesday, including in India. The series comprises the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the newest affordable handsets from Apple. They are powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, which also powers last year's iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are similar to each other but the company's newest models get additional features such as emergency satellite communication and crash-detection. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are nearly identical in terms of specifications except for differences in screen size and battery backup.

In this article, we compare the iPhone 14 price and specifications with the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13 price in India

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. Apple has now slashed the prices for iPhone 13, which now costs Rs. 69,900 for the base model. It was launched at a starting price of Rs. 79,900 in 2021.

All the three iPhone models come in five colour options. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) Red colours, the iPhone 13 gets Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) Red colour options.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13 specifications

In the US, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will not come with a SIM tray, which means they will only offer eSIM support, while other markets will continue to offer support for a physical SIM slot and an eSIM for another phone number. All the three phones will eventually run iOS 16 latest software that will release on September 12.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 13 have flat-edge aluminium frames, a Ceramic Shield protected display on the front, and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. While the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panels, the iPhone 14 Plus gets a bigger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. All the models offer up to 1200 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 13 are powered by the A15 Bionic SoC. However, Apple touts a better performance in the newest models as compared to last year's offering thanks to the 5-core GPU in the newest models as compared to 4-core GPU in last year's offering. All the phones come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

When it comes to photos and videos, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus get a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel 1.9um main sensor paired with an f/1.7 aperture lens. There is another 12-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.4 aperture ultra-wide angle lens that has 120-degree field-of-view. Apple says there is a new 12-megapixel front TrueDepth camera with f/1.9 aperture lens. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, is equipped with a 12-megapixel 1.7um sensor paired to an f/1.6 aperture lens. There is a 12-megapixel sensor paired to an ultra-wide f/2.4 aperture lens and on the front is a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens.

Apart from a slightly different camera setup, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also have a few new tricks up their sleeve. A new stabilisation feature, called Action Mode, uses the phone's motion sensors to better correct video. There is also a Cinematic mode that is able to capture videos in 4K at 30fps and 4K at 24fps. Apple also touted the better low-light performance, thanks to its new Photonic Engine.

Apple does not officially disclose the battery capacities of iPhones but as per the company, the iPhone 14 offers up to 20 hours of video playback and the iPhone 14 Plus offers up to 26 hours of video playback compared to iPhone 13's up to 19 hours of video playback. Apple also claims that the iPhone 14 Plus has the best battery performance in an iPhone yet.