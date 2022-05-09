iPhone 14 series has been in rumours for quite some weeks now. The lineup is expected to include four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The development of the new series has not been confirmed by Apple yet, but ahead of it, specifications of a new variant dubbed iPhone 14 Max along with its price details, have leaked online. The handset is tipped to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. It could be powered by the A15 Bionic chip coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The iPhone 14 Max could pack dual rear cameras.

iPhone 14 Max price (leaked)

Tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) has leaked the price and specifications of iPhone 14 Max via a Twitter post. As per the leak, the 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 Max will be priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 69,600). However, the price details of the other variant are unknown at this moment. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro's price starts at $999 (77,300) in the US.

iPhone 14 Max specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, the upcoming iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.68-inch (2,778×1,284) flexible OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch (PPI). The handset is tipped to come with the current generation A15 Bionic SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The same chip power the entire iPhone 13 family and the new iPhone SE (2022). As per past leaks, Apple could include the new A16 Bionic SoCs in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple is expected to pack a dual rear camera unit on the upcoming iPhone 14 Max, with a pair of 12-megapixel sensors. The handset could offer up to 256GB of onboard storage as well. Further, it is said to feature a notch and come with Face ID recognition.