iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Come With iPhone 14 Plus Moniker

iPhone 14 Max/ iPhone 14 Plus could be priced at $849 (roughly Rs. 68,000).

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 1 September 2022 18:13 IST
The iPhone 13 case is expected to fit the regular iPhone 14 model

Highlights
  • Apple could push its new 35W adapter for iPhone 14 Pro
  • The company already told casemakers to not use iPhone 14 Max branding
  • The iPhone 14 Plus is said to have a 6.7-inch display

Apple's iPhone 14 series is likely to get unveiled at its upcoming September 7 special launch event. It is believed that the Cupertino company could ditch the iPhone mini for a new iPhone 14 model with a 6.7-inch display. In previous reports, this model has been called the iPhone 14 Max. However, a Twitter user has leaked alleged images of Apple's Clear Case with MagSafe. The packaging for this case indicates that we might be getting the iPhone 14 Plus instead of the previously rumoured iPhone 14 Max.

The leaked images showcase the alleged listing and packaging of the Apple Clear Case with an iPhone 14 Plus branding, instead of the rumoured iPhone 14 Max moniker. This model is expected to be a popular option for buyers looking for a big screen size but are unwilling to meet the rumoured $1,100+ (roughly Rs. 88,000) ask of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

These claims were later corroborated by 9to5Mac in a report citing industry sources. It suggests that Apple has chosen the iPhone 14 Plus moniker for the new 6.7-inch iPhone model. In addition, it is believed that the company had notified iPhone case manufacturers in July to not use the iPhone 14 Max branding.

The report adds that the iPhone 13 case will most likely fit the regular iPhone 14 handset. Furthermore, Apple is said to be interested in pushing its new 35W adapter as the standard charger for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple has scheduled a special launch event for September 7 where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup. There have been several rumours circling around these smartphones, including a recent report that suggests that the iPhone 14's pricing could start at $749 (roughly 60,000). Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Max/ iPhone 14 Plus could begin from $849 (roughly Rs. 68,000).

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
