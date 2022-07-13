iPhone 14 Max Facing Delay Due to Production, Supply Chain Issues: Report

iPhone 14 Max may get delayed due to behind-schedule production and supply chain issues, as per a report. This model in the iPhone 14 series is said to sport a 6.7-inch — a first for a non-pro model — but it is said to not come with ProMotion, Apple's adaptive refresh rate technology. In May, it was reported that the iPhone 14 Max production was delayed by three weeks due to COVID-19 lockdown, however, another tipster claimed that the situation was under control.

9to5mac cited DSCC analyst Ross Young as saying that the production of the iPhone 14 Max is behind schedule due to some supply chain difficulties. The panel shipments for the iPhone 14 series model in question are lagging far behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max, so much so that the supply volumes for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are more than three times higher than volumes for the iPhone 14 Max. Young's data is reportedly based on supply chain information through the month of August.

Both the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are reported to have the same 6.7-inch screen size, however, the panels will be different. The iPhone 14 Pro Max (and the iPhone 14 Pro) are said to feature ProMotion, Apple's adaptive refresh rate technology.

This is not the first time that a delay in iPhone 14 Max has been reported. Earlier this year, Young had claimed that panel shipments of iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are a month behind the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. He, however, said at that time that this won't delay the launch. In fact, analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities was also cited as saying that iPhone 14 Max production is delayed by three weeks. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said in May that the iPhone 14 Max production was running behind schedule.