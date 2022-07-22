Technology News
iPhone 14 Series Component Suppliers List Reportedly Being Expanded by Apple

iPhone 14 series is said to go into mass production in August.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 July 2022 14:59 IST
iPhone 14 series is said to launch on September 13

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 initial sales expected to be higher than iPhone 13's
  • Apple was reportedly hit by supply chain issues
  • iPhone sales reportedly remained strong in July

iPhone 14 models' component suppliers will be expanded to help Apple cope up with supply chain issues, as per a noted analyst. Ming-Chi Kuo claims that SG Micro has passed the quality certification of the higher-end iPhone 14 models and will likely ship the power management integrated circuitry (PMIC) in the second half of 2022. The news follows a development according to which the iPhone 14 series' trial production has started. The mass production of the iPhone 14 smartphones is planned to begin in August.

Kuo posted a string of tweets in which he said the China-based SG Micro has passed the quality certification of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The manufacturer and distributor of semiconductor products will likely ship the battery and level shifter for the iPhone 14 models. This will not only help Apple manage its supply chain issues, but also help SG Micro to drive up its revenue.

Recently, a report claimed that Apple has started trial production of the iPhone 14 models and it plans to mass-produce the models in August. The Cupertino-based company has reportedly told its suppliers that the initial sales of the iPhone 14 will be higher than what the iPhone 13 had a year ago. Furthermore, analysts believe that the Cupertino-based company's sales will not be affected even if major economies enter a recession. In fact, iPhone sales reportedly remained strong in July despite a fall in overall smartphone demand.

iPhone 14 series, which is rumoured to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max, are tipped to launch on September 13. The Pro models are claimed to feature a bigger camera bump due to an upgraded 48-megapixel sensor.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models were recently reported to exclusively feature the new A16 chip by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone models will supposedly pack last year's A15 chip.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS Earbuds Confirmed to Launch in India on August 1
OpenSea Unveils Launchpad for Solana-Based NFT Makers to Host New Mints

