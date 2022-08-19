iPhone 14 series is expected to go official on September 7. Apple is yet to confirm the launch date for the latest generation iPhone models, even though leaks have been in abundance. In a new update, purported case clones for the smartphone have been leaked online suggesting the possible design. They are shown in eight shades with cut-outs for the speaker and cameras. The iPhone 14 appears to have a camera bump at the back — similar to the iPhone 13 family.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) has posted images of the identical clones of the iPhone 14 cases on Twitter. As mentioned, the silicon cases are shown in Midnight Blue, Mint, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, Purple, and Yellow shades. They are shown with cut-outs at the rear for the camera unit.

Recently, another Twitter user Jioriku suggested Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red shades for the upcoming phone. According to him, Pink would be replaced with Purple and iPhone 14 Pro would debut in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite shades.

Apple has not officially shared any details about the launch of the iPhone 14 series yet. The Cupertino giant is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7. Besides the vanilla iPhone 14, the lineup is expected to be comprised of the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro models could be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, are expected to pack the A15 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are likely to feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to house comparatively slower 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. The Pro models could also offer up to 2TB of storage. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could pack 3,279mAh battery and a 4,325mAh battery, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro could feature a 3,200mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Pro Max may house a 4,323mAh battery.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPhone 14 Pro models could be launched at a higher price than their predecessors.