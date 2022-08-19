Technology News
iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Likely to Come in Eight Different Shades

iPhone 14 lineup could be unveiled during a launch event on September 7.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 August 2022 18:24 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MajinBuOfficial

iPhone 13 series was unveiled in India in September last year

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series next month
  • iPhone 14 lineup is expected to include four models
  • Tipster suggested eight different silicon cases

iPhone 14 series is expected to go official on September 7. Apple is yet to confirm the launch date for the latest generation iPhone models, even though leaks have been in abundance. In a new update, purported case clones for the smartphone have been leaked online suggesting the possible design. They are shown in eight shades with cut-outs for the speaker and cameras. The iPhone 14 appears to have a camera bump at the back — similar to the iPhone 13 family.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) has posted images of the identical clones of the iPhone 14 cases on Twitter. As mentioned, the silicon cases are shown in Midnight Blue, Mint, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, Purple, and Yellow shades. They are shown with cut-outs at the rear for the camera unit.

Recently, another Twitter user Jioriku suggested Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red shades for the upcoming phone. According to him, Pink would be replaced with Purple and iPhone 14 Pro would debut in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite shades.

Apple has not officially shared any details about the launch of the iPhone 14 series yet. The Cupertino giant is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7. Besides the vanilla iPhone 14, the lineup is expected to be comprised of the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro models could be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, are expected to pack the A15 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are likely to feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to house comparatively slower 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. The Pro models could also offer up to 2TB of storage. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could pack 3,279mAh battery and a 4,325mAh battery, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro could feature a 3,200mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Pro Max may house a 4,323mAh battery.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPhone 14 Pro models could be launched at a higher price than their predecessors.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
